For Dec. 21 through Jan. 3, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
Dec. 21
A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for theft following a report of shoplifting at Speedway, 826 W. 66th St., and arrested for disorderly conduct approximately four hours later at Woodlake Point, 6500 Woodlake Drive, following a report of a suspicious person at the property.
A 38-year-old Richfield woman and a 34-year-old Minneapolis man were cited for being at a park after hours at Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive.
A 53-year-old Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, man was cited for trespassing at Speedway, 826 W. 66th St.
Thefts of two catalytic converters were reported from vehicles parked in the garage of Gramercy Park Cooperative, 6711 Lake Shore Drive.
A 55-year-old Minneapolis man and a 31-year-old Newport man were arrested for shoplifting at Home Depot, 6301 Richfield Parkway.
Dec. 23
A 33-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault at Four Points hotel, 7745 Lyndale Ave., after a female was found with visible injuries.
Shoplifting was reported at Speedway, 7720 Nicollet Ave.
Dec. 24
Richfield Liquor Store, 6444 Lyndale Ave., reported a woman attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.
A carton of cigarettes was stolen at Speedway, 7500 Lyndale Ave.
A 34-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired and carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of 74th Street West.
Dec. 25
A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 78th Street East.
Dec. 26
A residential burglary was reported on the 7500 block of Humboldt Avenue.
Dec. 27
A window was broken and tools were stolen from a vehicle parked outside Shops at Lyndale, 1000 W. 78th St.
A vehicle fled officers investigating a report of a suspicious male on the 1000 block of 77th Street East.
A stolen vehicle was recovered at Sonesta Simply Suites, 351 W. 77th St.
A vehicle was stolen at an apartment building on the 6600 block of 12th Avenue.
Dec. 28
A 38-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for violating a no-contact order at an apartment building on the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue.
A domestic assault was reported at an apartment on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue.
A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for shoplifting at Burlington, 1150 W. 78th St.
A 24-year-old Little Canada woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a report of a disturbance at an apartment building on the 900 block of 77th Street East.
A bicycle was found on the 7500 block of Harriet Avenue.
Dec. 29
A theft from a vehicle occurred at a residence on the 7200 block of Fourth Avenue.
A 43-year-old Edina man was arrested for driving after cancellation following a traffic stop on the 600 block of 69th Street West.
Dec. 30
A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for drug possession, driving after revocation and driving without insurance following a traffic stop on the 600 block of 68th Street West.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 0-100 block of 72nd Street East.
A 20-year-old Coon Rapids woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 494 and Portland Ave.
A vehicle was stolen from a residence on the 6900 block of Pleasant Avenue.
Lottery tickets were reported stolen on Nov. 28 at Speedway, 2913 W. 66th St.
An adult male was arrested for driving while impaired in the parking lot of Chipotle, 1830 E. 66th St.
A 45-year-old Maplewood man was cited for having prohibited blue lights on his vehicle and obstructing the legal process following a traffic stop on the 600 block of 77th Street West.
A theft from a vehicle occurred in the parking lot of Target, 6445 Richfield Parkway.
An 18-year-old St. Paul man was cited for driving after revocation following a traffic stop on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue.
Dec. 31
A 27-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 73rd Street East.
A burglary occurred at Village Shores, 6501 Woodlake Drive.
A vehicle was stolen at Speedway, 826 W. 66th St.
A vehicle was stolen at LA Fitness, 6501 Lyndale Ave., after keys were taken from an unlocked locker.
A 60-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for violating an order for protection following a traffic stop of a vehicle at the intersection of 78th Street East and 14th Avenue. The man was a passenger in the vehicle, which was stopped due to the registered owner of the vehicle having a revoked license. The unidentified driver was arrested for drug possession.
Jan. 1
A 27-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop for speeding at the intersection of 66th Street East and Nicollet Avenue.
A 24-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault at an apartment building on the 7200 block of Cedar Avenue.
A 51-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault at an apartment building on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
A 22-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving while impaired. He fled an attempted traffic stop at the intersection of Interstate 35W and 66th Street West, but his vehicle was later located at and towed from the owner’s address, and the suspect turned himself in on Jan. 2.
A vehicle was stolen from a residence on the 6600 block of Newton Avenue.
Jan. 2
An adult female was spit on by an unknown person during a confrontation at Jimmy John’s, 720 W. 66th St.
A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for shoplifting and possession of stolen property at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1700 W. 78th St.
A vehicle was stolen from a residence on the 6400 block of Bloomington Avenue.
Jan. 3
A vehicle was stolen at Frenchman’s Pub, 1400 E. 66th St.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.