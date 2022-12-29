For Dec. 14-20, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
Dec. 14
An assault involving a minor was reported at an apartment on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue.
A 41-year-old man with no permanent address was cited for trespassing at Aqua Coin Laundromat, 6501 Nicollet Ave., following a report he was smoking inside the business, swearing at employees and refusing to leave. He had departed the business prior to his arrest, but was found at a nearby business and had been previously cited for trespassing at both businesses.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 7200 block of Thomas Avenue.
A fraudulent merchandise return was attempted at Menards, 7701 Nicollet Ave., by perpetrators who are known to have committed numerous fraudulent returns at other store locations.
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fleeing a police officer on foot after a report by Four Points by Sheraton, 7745 Lyndale Ave., of an unwanted person at the hotel.
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for burglary at Marshalls, 36 W. 66th St., after a report that he entered the store in violation of a trespass citation and stole a pair of socks.
A package was stolen from an apartment on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue.
A known suspect forged a check from the account of a resident on the 6200 block of Russell Avenue.
Dec. 15
A resident on the 900 block of 77th Street East reported being swindled after responding to an online advertisement regarding puppies for sale.
A 56-year-old Shorewood woman was arrested for giving a false name to a police officer and outstanding warrants following a report of an unwanted individual at Easy Clean Laundry, 1115 E. 66th St.
Dec. 16
A 19-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for theft at Target, 6445 Richfield Parkway.
A trailer was stolen from a residence on the 6200 block of Colfax Avenue.
A vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 494. The pursuit was terminated, but three people were later arrested in the vehicle. Two of the suspects, a 21-year-old Bloomington man and an 18-year-old Richfield man, were arrested for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
A vehicle was stolen from an apartment building on the 7200 block of Cedar Avenue.
A 55-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for driving after cancellation following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 76th Street East.
Dec. 17
A 23-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired and carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop for speeding on the 6700 block of First Avenue.
A robbery was reported at Speedway, 826 W. 66th St.
A burglary was reported at a residence on the 7400 block of Portland Avenue.
Liquor license compliance checks resulted in several businesses selling liquor to a person under age 21. Businesses cited in violation of their liquor license were Million’s Crab, 9 E. 66th St; Fireside Foundry, 6736 Penn Ave.; Davanni’s, 6345 Penn Ave.; Red Pepper, 2910 W. 66th St.
Dec. 18
A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for carrying a firearm without a permit, possession of a controlled substance and violation on an instruction permit following a traffic stop near the intersection of 68th Street and Nicollet Avenue.
Shots were reportedly fired on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue.
Dec. 19
A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation following a report of a hit-and-run collision near the intersection of 66th Street and Clinton Avenue. The driver appeared to be impaired at the time of his arrest.
Dec. 20
A 53-year-old Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, man was cited for trespassing at Easy Clean Laundry, 1115 E. 66th St.
A juvenile male was arrested for drug possession and possession of an illegal firearm following a traffic stop on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
An adult male was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant following a report of shoplifting at Burlington, 1150 W. 78th St.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
