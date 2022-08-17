For Aug. 3-9, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 3 – A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault following an incident report on the 2400 block of 64th Street West.
A 49-year-old St. Paul was arrested following a pursuit of a reckless vehicle. Officers observed the vehicle on the 6700 block of Richfield Parkway and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled, but eventually stopped on the 7400 block of Stevens Avenue.
A 39-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while imparied in the parking lot of the police department, 6700 Portland Ave.
A vehicle was stolen from the 7200 block of Bryant Avenue. The vehicle belonged to the reporting party’s deceased parents.
Aug. 4 – A 23-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired on the 7600 block of 10th Avenue.
Aug. 5 – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 6300 block of Xerxes Avenue.
A 63-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue.
Aug. 6 – A 39-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop at the intersection of 66th Street West and Emerson Avenue.
A poodle was found on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue and taken to the Bloomington Animal Shelter.
A report of a past-action assault at a residence on the 900 block of Rae Drive resulted in an arrest of a 43-year-old New Hope man.
A 43-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue after he was observed failing to yield the right of way.
Aug. 7 – A 32-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 300 block of 77th Street West.
A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 700 block of 77th Street East.
A 28-year-old Columbus, Ohio, man was arrested on suspicion of fraud at Target, 6445 Richfield Parkway.
A juvenile was arrested for possession of a loaded revolver following a report of suspicious activity on the 600 block of 77th Street East. Officers found four adult males and two juveniles smoking marijuana in a garage, and the gun was found following a search of each individual.
A 49-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 6300 block of Girard Avenue, but the man fled, initially in his vehicle and then on foot, before being arrested.
Aug. 8 – An adult male and adult female stole merchandise at Home Depot, 6301 Richfield Parkway, and threatened to shoot a loss prevention officer.
A vehicle was stolen at the intersection of Interstate 35W and 66th Street.
Aug. 9 – A missing person report was filed after a man failed to show up at his job and had left his cell phone at his group home on the 7600 block of Thomas Avenue.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
