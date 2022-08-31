For Aug. 17-23, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 17 – Officers responded to Home Depot, 6301 Richfield Parkway, regarding a past-action theft.
Officers responded to Menards, 7701 Nicollet Ave., regarding two reports of delayed theft.
An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcyclist at the intersection of 66th Street and Nicollet Avenue, but the driver fled the area.
Officers responded to Sierra, 900 78th St. W., on a report of shoplifting. A 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman from Shafer, Minnesota, were arrested.
Aug. 18 – A 56-year-old Richfield man was arrested on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm on the 0 block of 78th Street West. A 21-year-old Mankato man was arrested on suspicion of harassment in violation of a restraining order after officers were dispatched to the intersection of 78th Street West and Wentworth Avenue. The suspect was found with a juvenile female, who was identified as a runaway.
Aug. 19 – Two vehicle tires were damaged and deflated at a residence on the 7200 block of 14th Avenue.
A bicycle was reported stolen at Target, 6445 Richfield Parkway.
A 29-year-old and 27-year-old Minneapolis man were arrested for shoplifting at an unspecified store at The Hub, 36 66th St. W.
A 44-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for driving while impaired after receiving a report of an impaired driver on the 6600 block of Oliver Avenue.
An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a dirt bike on the 1100 block of 78th Street East, but the driver fled the area.
A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop for numerous violations on the 1400 block of 66th Street West.
A theft was reported at Speedway, 7720 Nicollet Ave.
A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 67th Street East.
Aug. 20 – A 35-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 6600 block of York Avenue.
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6300 block of Dupont Avenue.
A vehicle was damaged in the parking lot of 7700 Portland Ave.
A 47-year-old Temple Hills, Maryland, man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 700 block of 77th Street West.
Aug. 21 – A 32-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 0 block of American Boulevard East in Bloomington
A 27-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop of a vehicle that was speeding on the 7200 block of Blaisdell Avenue. A 23-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for interfering with the legal process.
A 27-year-old Edina woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 69th Street East.
A 23-year-old West St. Paul man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop at the intersection of Interstate 494 and Penn Avenue.
A 21-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 7300 block of 12th Avenue.
A wallet was reported stolen at St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave.
A 35-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 7500 block of Emerson Avenue. The man was also in possession of suspected narcotics.
A 38-year-old Richfield woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault following a report of a disturbance involving a male and female on the 6600 block of Queen Avenue.
Aug. 22 – A 30-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 7700 block of Fifth Avenue.
Aug. 23 – A utility trailer was stolen on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
