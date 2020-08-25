For Aug. 12-17, Richfield police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 12 -Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 6200 block of Portland Avenue South for various violations. A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was found to be under the influence of controlled substances and was arrested.
A violation of an order for protection was investigated on the 6200 block of Logan Avenue South.
Aug. 13 - An assault was reported on the 30 block of West 66th Street. A 28-year-old Richfield woman was arrested.
Responding to the 6600 block of Irving Avenue South, a 40-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for assaulting a man.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 200 block of West 65th Street.
Property was found on the 1300 block of East 78th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6200 block of Stevens Avenue South.
Aug. 14 - Officers arrested a 25-year-old South St. Paul woman after they were called to the report of an assault on the 7200 block of 18th Avenue South.
Following a traffic stop on the 7400 block of DuPont Avenue South, the driver, a 31-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested for driving with a canceled license, and the passenger, a 28-year-old Richfield man, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon.
A credit card theft and fraudulent charges were reported on the 6700 block of 17th Avenue South.
A purse was reported stolen on West 66th Street.
Officers responded to the 6700 block of 14th Avenue South for a theft. A male suspect took a package from the reporting party’s front door step. A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested.
Aug. 15 - Responding to a report of shots fired on the 6700 block of 14th Avenue South, officers located several spent casings.
Aug. 16 - Officers investigated the report of a man attempting to break in through the back door of a residence on the 3000 block of West 78th Street. The man, a 28-year-old Richfield resident, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 1900 block of West 66th Street.
A disturbance was reported on the 6600 block of 2nd Avenue South.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7300 block of 18th Avenue South.
An intoxicated man was reported damaging property on the 7400 block of Portland Avenue South. The man was transported to the hospital.
Aug. 17 - A 35-year-old Eagan man was arrested for DWI at the intersection of West 65th Street and Pleasant Avenue South.
Richfield Liquor Store No. 3, located on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South, was burglarized with forced entry. Several bottles of liquor were stolen.
Officers investigated the report of fraud by swindle on the 6200 block of Logan Avenue South, where the victim lost $12,300.
Officers investigated a theft on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. A 28-year-old Minneapolis man had concealed merchandise and was arrested.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue.
Fraud was reported on the 7500 block of Wentworth Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
