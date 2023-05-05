For April 19-25, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
April 19
Theft, 6200 block of Penn Avenue
Shoplifting, 1200 block of 66th Street West
Drug-related, 6700 block of Portland Avenue
Theft, 7600 block of Knox Avenue
April 20
Auto theft, 6800 block of Columbus Avenue
Damage to property, 6200 block of Penn Avenue
Shoplifting, 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue
Theft, 2900 block of 66th Street West
Vulnerable adult, 7000 block of Oakland Avenue
Driving while impaired, 0-100 block of 66th Street West
April 21
Burglary, 6300 block of Richfield Parkway
Fraud, 1300 block of 78th Street East
Order for protection violation, 7500 block of Oliver Avenue
Auto theft, 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue
Suspected child abuse, 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue
Shoplifting, 1700 block of 78th Street West
Shoplifting, 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue
Auto theft, 3500 block of 77th Street West
April 22
Disturbance, 6700 block of 13th Avenue
Hit-and-run crash, 7300 block of Queen Avenue
Burglary, 6400 block of Richfield Parkway
Death investigation, 3000 block of 71st Street West
Missing person, 7200 block of Garfield Avenue
April 23
Driving while impaired, 6400 block of 74th Street West
Auto theft, 7600 block of Penn Avenue
Theft, 6600 block of 14th Avenue
Hit-and-run crash, intersection of Portland Avenue and 70th Street East
Theft, 6500 block of Penn Avenue
April 24
Fleeing in a motor vehicle, 0-100 block of 66th Street East
Burglary, 1500 block of 66th Street East
Trespassing, 6200 block of 78th Street East
Suspected child abuse, 7200 block of Thomas Avenue
Criminal sexual conduct, 7100 block of Chicago Avenue
Suspected child abuse, 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue
Mental health crisis, 6300 block of Washburn Avenue
April 25
Theft from vehicle, 2000 block of 65th Street West
Driving while impaired, 7100 block of Washburn Avenue
Robbery, 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue
Death investigation, 6000 block of 64th Street West
Suspected child abuse, 7400 block of Penn Avenue
Identity theft, 6900 block of 14th Avenue
Missing person, 6700 block of Portland Avenue
Burglary, 6300 block of Nicollet Avenue
Suspected child abuse, 6200 block of Bloomington Avenue
Suspected child abuse, 7200 block of Cedar Avenue
Suspected child abuse, 9200 block of 66th Street West
