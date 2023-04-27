For April 12-18, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
April 12
Driving while impaired, 6900 block of Blaisdell Avenue
Mental health crisis, 7400 block of 17th Avenue
Suspected child abuse, 77th Street West
Theft from vehicle, 6400 block of Richfield Parkway
Shoplifting, 1000 block of 78th Street West
Mental health crisis, 7600 block of 14th Avenue
Damage to property, 1600 block of 66th Street East
April 13
Mental health crisis, 6800 block of 12th Avenue
Order for protection violation, 1800 block of 76th Street West
Suspected child abuse, 7600 block of Fourth Avenue
Theft of license plates, 5000 block of 78th Street West
Property damage, 7500 block of Fremont Avenue
Suspected child abuse, 1000 block of 66th Street West
Theft, 7100 block of James Avenue
April 14
Driving while impaired, 66th Street East
Theft from vehicle, 1000 block of 78th Street West
Fraud, 6700 block of Park Avenue
Theft, 7000 block of Third Avenue
Shoplifting, 6300 block of Richfield Parkway
Theft, 2900 block of 66th Street West
Driving while impaired, 1800 block of 63rd Street East
Disturbance, 1600 block of 75th Street West
April 15
Disturbance, 7400 block of Portland Avenue
Hit-and-run crash, 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue
Hit-and-run crash, 7700 block of Portland Avenue
Driving while impaired, 76th Street East
Driving while impaired, 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue
Shoplifting, 1200 block of 66th Street West
Shoplifting, 1100 block of 78th Street West
Driving while impaired, 76th Street East Frontage Road
April 16
Mental health crisis, 66th Street East
Threats of violence, 6900 block of Russell Avenue
Shoplifting, 3600 block of 66th Street West
Vehicle theft, 6900 block of Fifth Avenue
Domestic incident, 6400 block of Richfield Parkway
Threats of violence, 6900 block of 17th Avenue
April 17
Burglary, 6300 block of Richfield Parkway
Theft, 6900 block of Cedar Avenue
Order for protection violation, 6200 block of Third Avenue
Theft, 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue
Fraud, 1500 block of 77th Street East
April 18
Theft from vehicle, 7600 block of Knox Avenue
Suspected child abuse, 6600 block of Stevens Avenue
Property damage, Meridian Crossings
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
