The Richfield Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a Drug Take Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.
Drug Take Back Day events aim to prevent prescription medication abuse and theft by providing residents an opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
Residents may bring their medication for disposal to the Richfield Police Department, 6700 Portland Ave. S. Only pills and patches will be accepted. The DEA cannot accept needles or sharps.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will utilize a drive-thru drop-off system. Simply enter the parking lot, drive to the drop-off location, and an officer will come to the vehicle. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.