Take back drugs

The Richfield Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Richfield Police Department, 6700 Portland Ave., S. This will be a drive-thru event.

The Richfield Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a Drug Take Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.

Drug Take Back Day events aim to prevent prescription medication abuse and theft by providing residents an opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Residents may bring their medication for disposal to the Richfield Police Department, 6700 Portland Ave. S. Only pills and patches will be accepted. The DEA cannot accept needles or sharps.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will utilize a drive-thru drop-off system. Simply enter the parking lot, drive to the drop-off location, and an officer will come to the vehicle. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Load comments