There was plenty of support for and opposition against a proposal to allow the construction of duplex housing and low-density townhomes on most lots in Richfield, which the Richfield City Council approved unanimously.
The council’s action eliminates the city’s two-family residential zoning districts and allows two-family homes in the city’s single-family residential districts. The second reading of the ordinance at the council’s Jan. 24 meeting, which included approximately one hour of public comments for and against the proposal, ensures that the city’s Zoning Code does not conflict with its 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which calls for a mixture of single-family detached and attached units up to a density of seven dwelling units per acre.
The change is expected to foster the creation, albeit minimally, of affordable housing in the city. “More people should be able to call Richfield home,” Council Member Ben Whalen said in support of the change.
According to the council’s summary:
Current zoning regulations allow two-family dwellings conditionally on arterial and collector streets. The amendment allows two-family homes in what will be known as low-density residential districts.
The ordinance amendment resolves contradictions between the Zoning Code and Comprehensive Plan and would further the 2040 Comprehensive Plan’s goals of “expanding housing choices, promoting modernization of the housing stock, maintaining affordability and supporting attractive neighborhoods.”
Additionally, removing barriers to the creation of “missing middle” housing offers an opportunity to reduce the regional housing shortage and for household wealth-building, particularly for those who have been historically kept out of the market.
According to city history cited in the council summary:
Early in its history, Richfield allowed single- and two-family dwellings nearly everywhere. In 1954, the city began restricting the construction of two-family dwellings. While the city’s staff could not speak to the motives of the change, it followed shortly after 1948 and 1953 court decisions making racially restrictive covenants illegal and unenforceable.
Council Member Sean Hayford Oleary reviewed several concerns raised by residents regarding impacts of the proposal, such as the impact on city infrastructure with increased density on residential streets. Would duplexes along a street require new water and sewer lines?
Community Development Director Melissa Poehlman said the main purpose of the Comprehensive Plan is to look at the city’s systems and infrastructure to ensure the city is set up to accommodate anticipated growth. That is done at both the local and metrowide level, she noted.
The minimum density the city is required to plan for is seven dwelling units per acre, and the current density of the city’s low-density areas is approximately 3.7 unites per acre, she explained. “We have plenty of room for growth with our infrastructure projections,” Poehlman said.
Oleary noted concerns that construction of duplexes would be unregulated.
Like single-family homes, duplexes would have to meet setback, height and impervious surface requirements. Construction of a duplex would follow the same process, which includes submitting building permit plans to be reviewed by city staff. Variances to the city’s codes would require a variance that would go through the standard city process, including a public hearing, Poehlman explained.
Oleary asked if the zoning change impacts the city’s rental ordinances in any way.
Multi-unit homes that include rental of a unit to a non-family-member would be subject to the same rental property inspection that rental homes are subjected to, including an inspection every two years, or annually if there are corrective measures required, Poehlman said.
Mayor Mary Supple recommended the city explore the option of tying owner occupancy to multi-unit development, and otherwise supported the amendment.
The ordinance change is not the same as creating multi-unit housing in a neighborhood, as the creation of a duplex adds one new family to a neighborhood, Council Member Simon Trautmann pointed out. And new home construction in the city is an infrequent occurrence, he noted, asking Poehlman for a summary of recent construction trends for single-family homes.
The city has averaged approximately five new homes annually for the last year. Of the new units built in Richfield in 2020, all three were duplexes rather than single-family homes, meaning three additional units were constructed across the city, she said.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.