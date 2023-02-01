There was plenty of support for and opposition against a proposal to allow the construction of duplex housing and low-density townhomes on most lots in Richfield, which the Richfield City Council approved unanimously.

The council’s action eliminates the city’s two-family residential zoning districts and allows two-family homes in the city’s single-family residential districts. The second reading of the ordinance at the council’s Jan. 24 meeting, which included approximately one hour of public comments for and against the proposal, ensures that the city’s Zoning Code does not conflict with its 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which calls for a mixture of single-family detached and attached units up to a density of seven dwelling units per acre.

