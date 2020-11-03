The city of Richfield announced its schedule of online public meetings to be held via WebEx video teleconferencing for the month of November.
With the health and safety of residents, commissioners, and city staff in mind, the city will hold the following meetings online:
• Nov. 4 – Transportation Commission, 7 p.m.
• Nov. 5 – Human Rights Commission, 6:30 p.m. (rescheduled due to Election Day)
• Nov. 5 – Arts Commission, 7 p.m.
• Nov. 10 – City Council, 7 p.m.
• Nov. 16 – Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 7 p.m.
• Nov. 16 – Economic Development Authority, 7:15 p.m.
• Nov. 17 – Community Services Commission, 7 p.m.
• Nov. 19 – Friendship City Commission, 7 p.m.
• Nov. 19 – Sustainability Commission, 7 p.m.
• Nov. 23 – Planning Commission, 7 p.m.
• Nov. 24 – City Council, 7 p.m.
City Council, HRA, EDA and Planning Commission meetings will be live streamed on Channel 16 and available for replay on the city’s website, richfieldmn.gov.
To provide live public comment during a City Council, HRA, or EDA open forum, call 612-861-0651.
The moderator will confirm that participants are calling in for the open forum and ask their name and address. Callers will be placed on hold and their line muted until it is their turn to comment or testify.
The moderator will notify callers as they are transferred to the live meeting.
Those who do not wish to speak live at a meeting may submit comments by one of the following methods:
• City council – Commenters may call 612-861-9711 and leave a voicemail prior to 2 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Or, they may send an email to kwynn@richfieldmn.gov prior to 6 p.m. Emails should have “Public Hearing” or “Open Forum” in the subject line and include the commenter’s full name, address, phone number and title of the agenda item.
• HRA and EDA – Commenters may call 612-861-9764. Or, they may send an email to ldubois@richfieldmn.gov prior to 6 p.m. Those emails should also have “Public Hearing” or “Open Forum” in the subject line and include the commenter’s full name, address, phone number and title of the agenda item.
• Planning Commission – Commenters may call 612-861-9766 and leave a voicemail prior to 2 p.m. Or, they may send an email to mpoehlman@richfieldmn.gov prior to 6 p.m., including “Public Hearing” or “Open Forum” in the subject line and providing their full name, address, phone number and title of the agenda item.
