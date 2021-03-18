After decades as a journalist, the former Minnesotan takes career in new direction
Richfield native and longtime journalist Vivian McInerny has released a new children’s book, “The Whole Hole Story,” an adventurous journey into the life of Zia, the protagonist who wonders what might happen is she could fall through the hole in her pocket.
If the story isn’t at least based somewhat on the author’s lived experiences, it should be.
McInerny, whose parents, Luella and Roger, still reside in Richfield, has been living and working in Portland, Washington, for the past several decades after leaving her hometown just after graduating high school.
This is McInerny’s first foray into children’s stories, having spent the bulk of her career as a beat writer and columnist with the Portland Oregonian.
However, she hasn’t forgotten her roots.
“I grew up in East Richfield when those mid-century modern ranches were brand spanking new,” McInerny wrote in emailed responses about her early life in Minnesota.
“Every weekday, I boarded a bus to Assumption school and traveled back in time. The old school had creaky wooden floors, wrought iron and oak desks with inkwells, and nuns in medieval habits who, weather permitting, read to us in the shade of the trees in the old graveyard. It felt magical to me. Sadly, the old church and old school were torn down by the 1980s, but the mid-century ‘new’ buildings remain.”
Her early love of the written word was nurtured by a Danish priest who, when McInerny was in third grade, read all the Hans Christian Anderson stories aloud to the class. “Those were mystical and wonderful and nothing like the cutesy cartoon versions,” McInerny remembered.
She also remembers her first trip to the public library as one of those life-changing events.
“The first time I went to the Augsburg Park Library, I think I was five years old. I swept up my weight in books. Free books! I was all in! The librarian kindly suggested we kids limit our take to five books each. I was so mad at her! Years later, I realized how much she’d helped me with my choices because I took home ‘Curious George,’ ‘Babar,’ ‘Madeline,’ ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon,’ and one other I can’t recall,” she wrote.
Those early Richfield remembrances wouldn’t have been complete had McInerny not described the metamorphosis from Catholic school to public school: “I attended East Junior High for ninth grade where, after eight years of wearing a blue, plaid, pleated uniform, I excelled at fashion. It was a one-woman Donaldson’s bargain-basement-sales-rack-runway-show! The public school kids seemed so mature and cool and scary at first.”
She also knew quickly that it was the humanities and art wings of the school where she belonged.
“I loved the freedom of English comp assignments, as opposed to the rote memorization required of other subjects,” she recounted.
Adventures abroad
Outside of school, McInerny made sure to save what money she earned to one day satisfy a serious case of wanderlust.
“I saved every penny I earned at Southdale Mall,” she wrote. “I’d show up to work at Marvin Oreck Boutique – which was really fancy – wearing vintage 1940s beaded sweaters and cocktail dresses my boyfriend and I bought by the pound at Minneapolis Ragstock. Pretty sure I was terrible at the job.”
Her journey away from Richfield began just weeks after officially becoming an adult.
“A few weeks after I turned 18, I was on a flight to Italy with a Richfield girlfriend,” McInerny wrote via email. “The term ‘gap year’ before college wasn’t coined yet, but that was our vague plan.”
After a few months, her girlfriend returned to the states, but McInerny was just getting started.
“I met a boy and we headed overland to India,” she explained. “We took rickety local buses through Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. This was 1974 into 1975. In India, I met the man who would become my husband. We spent about 18 months in Nepal and 18 months in the United Kingdom, where he’s from, then moved to the U.S. and settled in Portland near friends. We’ve been here ever since.”
But the dream of being writers didn’t come easily for the couple. They had to traverse the trails that many writers, actors and lovers of the arts must trudge before they find the right path.
“My husband and I both had idealistic dreams of being writers,” she wrote.
“We waited tables and wrote fiction and nearly starved to death. I also enrolled full-time at the community college and wrote for the school newspaper. An editor told me about a freelance opportunity at a new alternative paper – the ‘it’ publications before zines and blogs. I wrote for bylines. Soon I landed paying jobs writing for several regional publications and quit waitressing. My husband and I both ended up as staff writers for The Oregonian daily newspaper.”
She loved her career in print journalism, which began with feature stories and eventually morphed into assignments that included attending fashion week in New York twice each year, giving her the opportunity to chat with celebrities in the audience – even a future U.S. President and his wife.
“Those celebrities included Beyoncé when she was still a Destiny’s Child, all the ‘Sex and the City’ actresses, Harry Connick Jr., Ex-Princess Sarah Ferguson, Donald and Melania Trump, and many others. I also enjoyed in-depth interviews with Oscar de la Renta, Diane von Furstenberg, Michael Kors and other designers, and witnessed the Portland Indie fashion scene blossom and grow into something pretty special. The national stories were exciting, but being part of the Portland community was the best part,” McInerny reflected.
Those early assignments allowed her to expand her horizons and writing opportunities.
“Those local fashion stories led me into showrooms, boardrooms, backrooms, and – twice – into operating rooms with heart surgeons. I met so many wonderful, creative, people,” she wrote.
Recently, McInerny’s work has taken a turn from the newspaper world.
“For the past seven years, I’ve freelanced a bit, written essays on Medium and ello and other websites, and refocused my efforts on writing fiction” she reported. “I have several short stories in small literary journals and now a kids’ book. And several more writing projects in the works.”
‘The Whole Hole Story’
McInerny described her new book: “‘The Whole Hole Story’ is about a little girl who discovers a hole in her pocket and imagines all the things it could be from a fishing hole and an elephant to trap to a tunnel to the other side of the earth. It’s an imaginative romp. I hope it inspires kids to think creatively. I’m thrilled to see it get good reviews and really hope children will love it and adults will find it entertaining,” McInerny stated.
“The Whole Hole Story” has received accolades from The American Library Association, Krikus and Publishers Weekly, and is labeled as an Amazon editors’ pick.
The book is illustrated by Ken Lamug, who McInerny declared was “the perfect illustrator for the book.” She continued, “His pictures interpreted and added to the story. For example, when Zia traps an elephant, Lamug dressed him in the kind of decorative hat and blanket elephants wear for holidays and weddings in India. And when Zia digs a hole, Lamug drew a treasure chest, mole, and dinosaur bones buried in the earth, none of which are mentioned in the text.”
Recognition for the book and online reviews have been stellar, including this: “In Vivian McInerny’s playful debut, readers will fall in love with wonder again as Zia imagines what might happen if the hole in her pocket became big enough to fall through. ‘The Whole Hole Story’ is perfect for readers looking for a fresh take on the classic, ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon.’”
That reference was important for McInerny. “‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’ remains one of my all time favorite kids books,” she wrote.
“When my editor at Versify, an imprint of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, compared ‘The Whole Hole Story’ to Harold, I was beyond thrilled.”
Info
“The Whole Hole Story” is widely available at bookstores, libraries, and online, including outlets such as Boneshaker Books, Moon Palace Books, Barnes & Noble, Target and Amazon.
McInerny’s Twitter: @VivianMac
Facebook: VivianMcInernyAuthor
Medium: https://vivianmac.medium.com/
Youtube video featuring publisher Kwame Alexander, illustrator Ken Lamug and Vivian McInerny: bit.ly/3tqgBir.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.