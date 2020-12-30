If all goes as planned, a new system could be in place by fall 2021
For years, Richfield city staff have been exploring the establishment of an organized system for collecting residents’ garbage, recyclables, and organic material. Most recently, that process took the form of three online listening sessions, as the effort to institute organized collection intensified.
Held Dec. 18, 19 and 22, the sessions gave residents a chance to hear about the city’s proposal, provide comments and ask questions. Cost to the consumer and quality of service were the biggest concerns expressed during the forums.
Handling the presentation and answering questions for the city were Recreation Services Director Amy Markle and Sustainability Specialist Rachel Lindholm.
Markle explained that the waste collection system would utilize haulers that are licensed in Richfield. These haulers would each serve a number of households based on their market share. Having these customers located in the same area of the city would make for efficient and coordinated collection, Markle said.
She added that Richfield joins Eden Prairie as the only Hennepin County municipalities that do not have an organized recycling system in place.
“This can be correlated with the city’s low recycling participation, less education outreach for the public, and increased contamination,” Markle said.
The county’s goal is to increase the participation rate for the recycling of standard materials and organics to 75% by 2030. Metro-wide, that rate is about 50%, Markle stated. Organics are the most common material found in the trash, she added.
Breaking down the materials, the makeup of trash is as follows:
• 32% is organics – food scraps and non-recyclable papers (napkins, paper plates, pizza boxes)
• 30% is bulky items – wood, carpet, furniture, textiles, diapers, kitty litter, rocks and sand
• 16% is paper – cardboard, newsprint, mail, paper packaging
• 15% is plastic – bottles, containers, film, wrap, Styrofoam
• 5% is metals
• 2% is glass
Markle noted that the city’s own climate action plan calls for organized curbside solid waste, recycling, and organics collection by 2022. That plan matches county requirements that were put in place the past few years.
Spelling out the reasoning behind the initiative, Markle said meeting city goals are also important to understand the overall plan. Those goals are equity and affordability, sustainability and quality of life.
The reasons
Markle also described the reasons for establishing an organized collection system, starting with the economic factors:
• Improving value of services, increasing equity and lessening the economic burden on marginalized populations (non-native English speakers, elderly, low or fixed income)
• Improving standardization of service options
• Ensuring all residents have proper waste management services
The environmental argument:
• Reducing environmental impacts (pollution, blowing litter)
• Improving safety
• Reducing road wear with trucks on the road
The social and educational rationale:
• Minimizing disruption to residents
• Increasing rates of recycling, composting, and waste reduction
• Enhancing coordination among government agencies
• Improving hauler reporting systems
• Increasing public education and awareness
The city will continue to accept comments and questions from residents, but the negotiations with specific haulers are getting under way.
During the listening sessions, Lindholm and Markle emphasized their belief that an organized system would be of economic benefit for the consumer.
Lindholm said that under the current open system, in which residents can work their own deals with haulers, there are large discrepancies between individual customers utilizing the same company. Even people who are neighbors could be paying substantially different rates for the same services, she asserted.
With an organized system, the city would negotiate the rates for all city residents. There are currently five haulers who serve Richfield residents.
Under the proposed collection system, the city would negotiate with up to three haulers who would, with the city, establish annual rates. Waste collection in the city would be divided into three geographic areas.
Questions and comments
Not everyone taking part in the listening sessions bought into the notion that customer costs would decrease.One resident said that when anything is organized by the government, it’s time to “watch your wallet.”
“Less trucks would be nice, but when you limit the competition they are going to raise rates on customers. Everything goes up,” the commenter said. “I’m tired of increases. I see the good intentions, but I also see everybody’s rates going up because of less competition. With this, the hauler won’t negotiate.
They will simply increase rates.”
Lindholm attempted to reassure the residents that “customer rates is a huge factor. Residents in an open system pay more than in an organized system.”
Another resident asked about those who already utilize their own composting system and have just trash and recyclables to throw out. Lindholm said there could be an opt-in or opt-out system established for those residents, but the details would be part of the negotiations.
Another resident asked: If the city has already decided to go ahead with the proposal, why do residents’ opinions matter? Lindholm said an important part of bringing this program to fruition is considering the information and opinions offered through the listening sessions.
The city’s staff will be tasked with taking that information and developing a Richfield-specific initiative that would eventually have to be passed by the City Council.
“There would still be a final vote by council,” Lindholm said. “This has been in works for a long time – for months – and we have had many work sessions over the years. We’ve been doing research for a long time and continuing to get feedback. Residents’ opinions do matter.”
The timeline
The city council agreed to move ahead with the organized-collection plan on Nov. 10. An initial meeting with haulers was held Nov. 23 and negotiations with the haulers began Dec. 18.
A public hearing about a contract proposal could be presented to the City Council as soon as February or March and the council could give final approval sometime in early spring. With that green light, implementation would begin in the summer and fall of 2021.
The listening sessions were one part of the city’s public engagement and education efforts. Other such efforts, as described by city staff include the following:
• A frequently-asked-questions document that is being developed for the city website
• Making sure staff is available for taking resident feedback
• Sending out a city-wide mailer
• Holding a public hearing before council approval
Info: Questions about organized collection should be submitted to Sustainability Specialist Rachel Lindholm by calling 612-861-9188, or emailing rlindholm@richfieldmn.gov.
