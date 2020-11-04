The City of Richfield’s motor vehicle and passport office is now closed for in-person services through Nov. 15. The city is experiencing a historic number of residents interested in early voting. To accommodate resident needs, the office will be closing to offer additional voter assistance and prepare for Election Day.
The city’s drop box will be available to anyone interested in submitting vehicle tab applications, tab renewals or DNR renewals.
The office will re-open for in-person services on Monday, Nov. 16.
