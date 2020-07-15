Officer involved in shooting is on administrative leave
Arlan Kaleb Schultz, 31, a Richfield resident, was shot and killed by a Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday, July 13, after he led police from multiple departments on a vehicle chase that started in Chaska and ended with a long stand-off on the Mendota Heights Bridge on Highway 62.
According to a release from the Chaska Police Department and Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Chaska police responded to the report of a disturbance just after midnight July 13 on the 400 block of Yellow Brick Circle in Chaska.
When law enforcement arrived on-scene, they “learned an adult male suspect was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot a female inside the residence,” the release stated.
After police arrived, Schultz took the victim, believed to be a hostage, and fled in a vehicle. Officers followed in pursuit.
The chase continued until Schultz stopped on the bridge after police employed tire-deflating spikes.
The release stated: “Negotiators and personnel from the Tri-City Tactical Team, along with other law enforcement personnel made extensive efforts to negotiate and de-escalate the situation to persuade the suspect to voluntarily surrender, but these efforts were unsuccessful. The suspect continued to hold the female victim at gunpoint. The suspect ... was shot and killed by a Carver County Sheriff’s Deputy. The female victim was emotionally distraught, but did not suffer serious injury during the incident.”
Schultz died of a gunshot to the head just after 5:30 a.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The woman was “emotionally distraught,” according to the release, but was not physically harmed.
The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating this incident and it remains an open investigation.
Past record
It wasn’t the first time Schultz had been involved with law enforcement.
According to a release from the Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota, Schultz had also been charged in 2013 with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. At the time, Schultz was living in Anoka.
According to that statement, Schultz was charged with possessing a nine-millimeter, semi-automatic pistol on Jan. 19, 2013.
On that date, Coon Rapids police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver, who turned out to be Schultz, sped away and eventually collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Main Street in Anoka. Following the crash, Schultz fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers. The firearm was found under the passenger’s seat of his vehicle, a weapon that had Schultz’s DNA on the grip.
Prior to that incident, Schultz’s record included convictions for the following: simple robbery (2008), third-degree burglary (2009), fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (2010), and fifth-degree controlled substance crime (2012). In addition, Schultz was also convicted in Sherburne County for prohibited possession of a stun gun (2011).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.