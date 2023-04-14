A 32-year-old Richfield man was sentenced to more than 36 years in prison following his murder conviction stemming from a June 2020 incident in North Minneapolis.

Desean Solomon was sentenced to 438 months in prison last week as a result of his role in a robbery that occurred at Broadway Pub and the subsequent shooting outside the establishment, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

