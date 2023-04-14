A 32-year-old Richfield man was sentenced to more than 36 years in prison following his murder conviction stemming from a June 2020 incident in North Minneapolis.
Desean Solomon was sentenced to 438 months in prison last week as a result of his role in a robbery that occurred at Broadway Pub and the subsequent shooting outside the establishment, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.
The gunfire created a chaotic scene, according to the criminal complaint against Solomon, and resulted in the death of the robbery victim and injuries to six others. The investigation showed that more than 100 shots had been fired from 12 different firearms, Moriarty added.
“This was a horrific, chaotic scene and I am grateful for a strong investigation that allowed us to hold Mr. Solomon accountable for this violence,” she said following the sentencing. “Mr. Solomon has a lengthy criminal history, but the community will now be safe from him for a long time.”
Solomon, a known Bloods gang member, was convicted March 10, she noted.
According to the criminal complaint, a man was robbed inside the Broadway Pub by a Bloods gang member known as “Skits.”
Surveillance video showed the robbery victim going into the pub restroom. There appeared to be an altercation in the restroom, as other people who began to enter the restroom suddenly stopped and turned around. Moments later the victim was thrown out of the restroom, and his shirt was torn. Upon being thrown out of the restroom, the victim left the bar, the complaint noted.
Three men then exited the restroom, including Solomon. The altercation continued outside the pub, and area surveillance video showed the victim enter the front passenger’s seat of a southbound vehicle, which turned around and returned and passed Solomon, who was now inside his vehicle. As the vehicles met, Solomon exited his vehicle and began firing a handgun multiple times at the victim’s vehicle as it drove past him to the north. The victim was struck in the head and later died at Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the complaint.
A confidential informant spoke with investigators and provided details about the robbery inside the pub, prior to the shooting. The informant identified Solomon from a booking photo as “Skits,” the perpetrator of the robbery and a known gang member, the complaint noted.
One of Solomon’s accomplices also exited the vehicle and fired a shot, which did not account for the other discharged cartridge casings recovered at the scene or identify other possible shooters during the incident, according to the complaint.
Solomon’s previous convictions include aggravated robbery in 2011, felony witness tampering in 2014 and third-degree assault in 2018.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.