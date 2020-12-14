He is one of three facing federal indictment
Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson, of Richfield, is one of three men facing a federal indictment charging each with one count of conspiracy to commit arson of the Target Corporation’s headquarters, located at 1000 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.
Jackson, 24; St. Paul resident Victor Devon Edwards, 31; and Minneapolis resident Leroy Lemonte Perry Williams, 34, are alleged to have broken into the Target building on Aug. 26, during the protests that followed the death of George Floyd.
According to a release announcing the indictments from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota, Jackson used a construction sign to break through one of the glass doors into the Target Corporation building that night. The three indicted were among a large crowd of others to enter the building.
Once inside, according to the state, Jackson “... intentionally set a fire on a counter inside the mail room while Edwards stood nearby.”
The attorney’s office also states Jackson “attempted to light a second fire in the mail room on top of cardboard boxes using a lighter and a bottle of ignitable liquid.”
Formal detention and arraignment hearings are to be scheduled at a later date.
Assistant United States Attorney Chelsea A. Walcker will prosecute.
This case is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Minneapolis Fire Department, and the Minneapolis, Bloomington, and Richfield police departments.
