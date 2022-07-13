A 33-year-old Richfield man was convicted by a Dakota County jury of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder July 12, just over a year after the killing of Cortney Grace Henry, 29, of Rosemount, outside a Lakeville child care facility.
Atravius Joseph Weeks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killing, which occurred in the early morning hours of June 22, 2021.
The jury deliberated for approximately three hours, according to a release from the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.
“I wish to thank the jury for its verdicts ensuring Mr. Weeks will be held accountable for his heinous act,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a release. “My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ms. Henry for their great loss.”
Weeks was indicted on the charges in September 2021 after he was arrested June 22, 2021, having allegedly told Belle Plaine police officers when they were responding to order of protection violation at about 1:15 a.m. that he had shot Henry at a parking lot in Lakeville before fleeing the area, according to the criminal complaint.
“I just killed my best friend,” he allegedly told police.
Lakeville Police found Henry’s body at about 2:40 a.m. when Belle Plaine police asked them to respond to the area of 203rd Street and Icefall Trail. Officers arrived and found her dead in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. Officers found nine bullet shell casings at the scene, according to the criminal complaint.
When Weeks was apprehended he was in possession of a Glock 9mm handgun, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers also located the vehicle Weeks was allegedly driving and observed a significant amount of blood inside and a 9mm casing on the front passenger seat.
Weeks was taken from Belle Plaine to Hennepin County Medical Center to receive treatment for an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head. While tending to Weeks’ wounds, officers said Weeks told them about the shooting. After he was treated, he was arrested and jailed in Dakota County.
After his arrest, it was learned that Henry had recently ended her relationship with Weeks.
The guilty verdicts were delivered for two first-degree murder counts (domestic abuse and premeditation) and second-degree murder (intentional).
In a release, Keena praised Cheri Townsend, Criminal Division head, and Mary Russell, assistant county attorney, who prosecuted the case.
Belle Plaine, Jordan and Lakeville police departments and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
