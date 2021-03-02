He could face up to 20 years in prison
A Richfield man is in jail on a $250,000 bond after being charged last week in Dakota County for aiding an offender who has been charged in a homicide that occurred Jan. 31 in Inver Grove Heights.
Ryan Edward Whitman, 38, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, accused of aiding Gabriel Alfonso Sanchez Cruz, who is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Bryant John Lutgens.
According to the criminal complaint, Lutgens was shot once in the head after he and Cruz fought over drugs.
On Jan. 31, prior to the shooting, two of the men involved, including Cruz, met two other men at a hotel, the charges state. One of the other men present is alleged to be Whitman.
According to the complaint, Cruz and another man “drove to the hotel in Cruz’s vehicle and the other two men (including Whitman) arrived in a silver sedan.”
Police believe Cruz drove to the location where they were to meet the victim, and was followed by Whitman and the second unknown man in the silver sedan.
However, the complaint states that in another interview, “Whitman provided a different version and reported that all four men went to the meet location together in Cruz’s vehicle.”
The complaint states that after Cruz shot the victim, “Cruz drove the victim’s vehicle away from the scene and (another of the men) drove Cruz’s vehicle away from the scene.”
Whitman and the unknown man were in Cruz’s vehicle and were dropped off at the silver sedan.
Cruz and the other man transferred Lutgens’ belongings into Cruz’s vehicle and drove to Cruz’s apartment, according to the charges:
“Upon reaching Cruz’s apartment, they carried the victim’s belongings into Cruz’s apartment. While in Cruz’s apartment, discussion was had as to what to do with the victim’s belongings. Cruz indicated that he had ‘a couple of runners’ that could take care of it. Later, on Feb. 1, Whitman arrived at Cruz’s apartment and took the victim’s belongings.”
The complaint continues, “Whitman was stopped by a Richfield police officer on Feb. 2, at approximately 12:42 a.m. while driving a silver Pontiac G6.”
Whitman was placed under arrest for drug possession and during a search of the vehicle, a backpack located on the front passenger seat and was searched.
The complaint describes the items found in the backpack: “During the search, several items belonging to (Lutgens) were located, including seven credit cards and two casino cards in the victim’s name, one fraudulent debit card and three fraudulent military identification cards. The victim’s picture was contained on all the cards. Also located in the backpack was a check belonging to the victim.”
The complaint describes the account of witness who had talked to Cruz :
“Cruz said that when he met up with (Lutgens), he had pulled out a gun and was going to rob the victim. Lutgens and Cruz struggled over the backpack in the victim’s possession causing the victim to fall backwards into a snowbank. Cruz then walked up to the victim, shot him in the head, took his belongings and left.”
