The Richfield Recap gets off the ground after COVID delay
The city of Richfield has launched a newsletter, The Richfield Recap, that has been designed to highlight events and programs, as well as to alert residents about what’s coming up.
While many of the city’s departments have communicated with residents through their own channels, this newsletter is being offered as a central location for finding current and timely information.
Kate Aitchison, a city communications specialist, said the notification system currently built into with the city’s website is “not as robust as we would like.”
Because city leaders feel there should be better, more efficient ways to reach residents, a platform that has a consistent look across departments was developed.
Available by subscription, residents need only sign up and click the topics for which they want notifications. The newsletter will be delivered to subscribers’ mailboxes on Thursdays.
Aitchison, who said she has been unofficially tagged as the newsletter’s editor, said the idea for the project began percolating around the communications department several years ago.
“However, COVID kind of got in the way of us being able to execute it,” Aitchison said.
Last summer, communications department staff began in earnest to bring the newsletter to fruition.
“We finally decided to start looking at vendors and thinking about different ways to reach out to people,” Aitchison said. “We also wanted a consistent look across departments. ... We wanted to have one platform that everybody could use,” she added.
The first three newsletters included information about the visit to Wood Lake Nature Center by the members of the state Senate bonding tour, a description of housing projects and information about upcoming city programs, such as the Citizen’s Police Academy.
GovDelivery, a product designed specifically for government entities seeking better ways to communicate with constituents, was the vendor selected to work with the city.
Aitchison said the GovDelivery platform is considered a “top product for government communications. Several municipalities in the metro use GovDelivery for their newsletter products, including Hennepin County, Burnsville, and the city of Bloomington.”
But one of the top reasons the delivery service was selected is because it allows the city to send out notifications via email or text, “which we’re really excited about,” Aitchison said.
“We think it will be a good way to engage with the residents, especially for those who aren’t sitting at desks and checking emails on a regular basis.”
Aitchison said over 50% of the city’s online traffic “comes from people on mobile devices. So that was really the big reason we chose this product.”
The city doesn’t have the staff capacity to be managing a variety of apps, she said, so the newsletter will help consolidate the most important and timely information for distribution.
“We landed on the idea of a weekly newsletter as a way to recap the content we’re putting out in other places,” Aitchison said. “We’re trying to gather and streamline news from the city for folks to get in one spot,” she added.
Though slow in coming, city officials understood that a newsletter would be a valuable addition to the city’s communications efforts.
“We had talked with other departments over the years and knew they were using different things,” Aitchison said. “Our policymakers have always wanted us to showcase what the city is doing and all the great services, projects, initiatives that are going on. There’s a lot of demand for better communication with residents, and more transparency.”
The newsletter is just another one of those tools that will help the city realize better communications across the board.
Subscribe
Residents and others may subscribe with an email address or phone number, or subscribe twice to receive notifications both ways.
Those visiting the link to subscribe will also be asked to consider subscribing to specific city topics:
• Crime Alerts
• Organics Newsletter
• Parks and Recreation
• RAMA Reporter: For Rental Housing Owners/Managers
• Richfield Farmers Market
• Senior Programming
• Snow Emergencies and Plowing News
• Wood Lake Nature Center
“We’re excited it’s finally moving,” Aitchison said. “We’re trying to get people the information that’s most relevant, and the most timely,” she added.
To subscribe, visit richfieldmn.gov/subscribe
