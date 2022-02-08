Violators are required to take a number of steps to renew licenses
Alcohol compliance checks were conducted by Richfield Police on 31 establishments Nov. 3 and 8, with 10 businesses failing the check by selling to a minor.
For Councilmember Mary Supple, the numbers seemed high. “Is this more than we’ve had in the past?” she asked during the City Council’s Jan. 25 meeting.
“This is many more than we normally have,” said Jennifer Anderson, Richfield’s Public Service Support Services Manager.
The reasons were not specified, but Anderson said it wasn’t just alcohol, that violations of compliance checks conducted for tobacco were also high this past year.
Following a lengthy discussion, the council moved to approve a resolution regarding civil enforcement for establishments that failed alcohol compliance checks by selling alcohol to an underage person.
Checks are conducted annually as required by state statute as a way to determine the availability of alcohol to those under the age of 21, according to a staff report.
In all, there are 33 establishments that sell alcohol. Two of those establishments were closed on the days when compliance checks were made in Richfield.
Though the agenda item did not include time for a public hearing, Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez did allow three business owners to provide comment.
The owners who spoke did not attempt to contest the violations, but were most interested in being allowed to set up time to meet with the chief and explain their side of the story.
Those meetings, according to Anderson, are part of the process in allowing businesses in violation to get their license renewed.
The process started Jan. 26 when the Police Department sent a letter to the businesses outlining the steps they must take.
The owners of the businesses must follow these steps:
• Have their license suspended for five consecutive days
• Pay a fine of $1,000 by Feb. 25
• Meet with the police chief by Feb. 25 and present a written action plan to ensure future compliance
• A manager must attend an alcohol compliance and sales awareness training conducted by a private firm, approved by Richfield Public Safety, with all costs paid by the establishment.
All of the businesses were also required to attend the Jan. 25 online meeting.
In the compliance check process, an individual – assisted by an undercover police officer – attempts to make a purchase with an ID showing them to be under 21, Police Chief Jay Henthorne explained.
He added that all underage cards have a sticker that indicates the cardholder is underage. The card held by an underage individual also reads vertically, not horizontally.
“It does say ‘under age 21’ and there should not have to be any calculation done with the math,” Henthorne said. “We check those driver’s licenses and take pictures of them before they go out and do any compliance checks whatsoever.”
It was a first-time offense for three of the establishments:
• Assal Petroleum, LLC, doing business as Winner Gas/Pump and Munch, at 7733 Portland Ave, S.
• Lyndale Smokehouse, LLC, doing business as Lyndale Smokehouse, at 7745 Lyndale Ave. S.
• Los Sanchez Taqueria II, LLC, doing business as Los Sanchez Taqueria, at 2 66th St. W.
The staff report states, “The remaining seven establishments have failed two or more alcohol compliance checks in the past. Due to the ‘step back’ option in Resolution No. 9511, an establishment can step back after two consecutive compliance checks.” This means the following businesses will be treated as first-time offenders:
• Davanni’s Inc., doing business as Davanni’s Pizza and Hot Hoagies, 6345 Penn Ave. S.
• Fred Babcock VFW Post 5555, 6715 Lakeshore Drive
• My Burger Operations, LLC, doing business as My Burger, 6555 Lyndale Ave. S.
• Northern Tier Retail, LLC, doing business as Speedway #4191, 7500 Lyndale Ave. S.
• Patrick’s French Bakery Inc., doing business as Patrick’s Bakery & Cafe, 2928 66th St. W.
• Shri Hari Corp., doing business as Portland Food Mart, 7701 Portland Ave. S.
• VPC Richfield Pizza, LLC, doing business as Giordano’s of Richfield, 3000 66th St. W.
“Everyone who failed ... will have the opportunity to meet with me and the chief to share what happened,” Anderson said. “We want to know what your plan is so that this doesn’t happen again. We don’t want to see you again, quite honestly. We hope you have a successful compliance check in 2022.”
