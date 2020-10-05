The Richfield Police Department is encouraging all residents to participate in the Lights On for Crime Prevention event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Residents are encouraged to light up the city with a message to criminals letting them know the community is organized and fighting back on crime.
The community is encouraged to join the Lights On event by turning on your exterior lights from dusk to dawn on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
For more information, call 612-861-9700, or visit richfieldmn.gov.
