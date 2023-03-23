richfield american legion march 2023
Buy Now

Richfield American Legion Post 435 (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

There are details to iron out, but the proposal for a multi-purpose development at the site of Richfield’s American Legion Post 435 has been unveiled, including the price tag for the project.

The $67.5 million plan will include 195 apartments in a range of styles and sizes, several extended-stay units for families of veterans staying at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, underground and surface parking, a banquet facility that will double as the post’s membership meeting space, dedicated space for agencies serving the needs of veterans and a privately operated restaurant.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments