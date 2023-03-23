There are details to iron out, but the proposal for a multi-purpose development at the site of Richfield’s American Legion Post 435 has been unveiled, including the price tag for the project.
The $67.5 million plan will include 195 apartments in a range of styles and sizes, several extended-stay units for families of veterans staying at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, underground and surface parking, a banquet facility that will double as the post’s membership meeting space, dedicated space for agencies serving the needs of veterans and a privately operated restaurant.
The project is the Legion’s effort to maintain its presence at 6501 Portland Ave. while replacing its longtime, outdated building with amenities intended to meet the needs of today’s veterans. Dubbed Veterans Village 435, the development team is seeking funding assistance from the state in its push to finalize financing for the project, according to Elwyn Tinklenberg, a project development consultant.
The concept was pitched to the city in April 2022, and was the latest attempt by the Legion to repurpose its site of over 4 acres. Having seemingly satisfied redevelopment concerns for the site last spring, the development team has been moving forward with a financing plan, and seemed to have one in place last August.
As the federal interest rate changed last fall, that had a dramatic effect on the equity the post needed for financing the project, according to Tinklenberg. As interest rates climbed, the financial gap the Legion needed to bridge increased. By December, the Legion was looking for an additional $18 million in equity to make the project happen, far more than it had anticipated in the summer, Tinklenberg said.
The Legion will be looking to the city for tax-increment financing assistance, but that won’t come close to bridging the gap. The developers are also seeking $10 million from the state to support the project, Tinklenberg noted.
Additional refinements to the project can help lower the cost and close the gap. Once the financial pieces are in place, the project will be ready to commence, according to Tinklenberg. Pre-engineering work, site investigation and a hazardous material survey of the existing building have already taken place, he noted. “If we can get the $10 million from the state, we believe we can move fairly quickly,” he said.
It’s possible site preparation could begin this fall, with construction commencing a year from now, he added.
Bills seeking support for the project are being carried by Richfield’s state legislators, and the project seems to have the support from both sides of the political aisle, according to Tinklenberg. The project is a bold initiative that may serve as a guide to other Legion posts facing similar challenges maintaining their operations due to financial and membership struggles, he explained.
Finalizing the project with the city will commence if the state provides funding for the project. Without a state contribution, the project would change dramatically, he noted.
The plan calls for a townhome-style design along Portland Avenue with additional units set back from the street. The two buildings would have a promenade between them that will connect to the nearby veterans memorial. The apartments will be subject to veteran-preference prioritized leasing with approximately 20% of them priced at 50% of the area median income.
