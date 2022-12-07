Andre Ager
Richfield junior Andre Ager (24) goes up against a Minneapolis Edison player during Saturday’s scrimmage.

 (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Saturday’s final scrimmage before the season brought together a dozen teams to celebrate and elevate

Richfield High School was the site for the inaugural Minnesota Black Basketball Coaches Association Jamboree on Saturday.

Omar McMillan
Richfield coach Omar McMillan, second from right, talks with an official during the first annual Minnesota Black Basketball Coaches Association Jamboree on Saturday.
Trey Petersen
Richfield senior Trey Petersen goes up in the lane for two points against Minneapolis Edison during Saturday’s jamboree.
Richfield Spartans
Richfield teammates walk off the floor on Saturday during the inaugural MBBCA Jamboree at Richfield High School.
Martez Winfield
Richfield sophomore Martez Winfield, left, fights through an Edison defender during Saturday’s action. 

