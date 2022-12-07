Saturday’s final scrimmage before the season brought together a dozen teams to celebrate and elevate
Richfield High School was the site for the inaugural Minnesota Black Basketball Coaches Association Jamboree on Saturday.
A dozen boys basketball teams took the floor for six scrimmages in a way to not only prepare for the season ahead but also help elevate and expose the programs in one location in what has the opportunity to become one of several yearly events put on by the association.
Spartans head coach Omar McMillan is the first vice president while Larry McKenzie continues to serve as president.
McMillan said the jamboree is the culmination of a lot of time and effort with the hopes to continue to validate black basketball coaches and programs. The MBBCA offers a mentoring program through the Kwame McDonald Minority Coaches Institute. According to the MBBCA website, the institute, “is a coach-driven initiative to provide African-American women and men interested in coaching at the high school level in Minnesota a jump start to their careers through practical experiences, opportunities to build their network and instilling the values of Kwame McDonald: Integrity, education, leadership and mentoring.”
McKenzie announced his retirement from Minneapolis North earlier this year but is returning to the coaching ranks on the Park Center High School staff.
Among the programs to take the floor were Robbinsdale Cooper, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Maranantha Christian Academy,
Christo Rey Jesuit, South St. Paul, North St. Paul, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Edison and Park Center.
The association hosted events on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s and the George Floyd Classic Dec. 28-29 at North Central University.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
