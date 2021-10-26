Stars’ Maggie Moe wins girls title, Colin Kater second in boys race
Richfield and Holy Angels were well represented at the meet and awards stand at the Tri-Metro Conference Championships Oct. 19 at Battle Creek Park in St. Paul.
Holy Angels freshman Maggie Moe won the 5,000-meter varsity race in 20 minutes, 46 seconds, followed by teammates Caroline Pierce (sixth in 21:36) and Laney Knutson (13th in 22:34) to earn All-Conference. Tiffany Doubledee (16th in 22:46) and Marin Kaster (22nd in 23:26) received All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Two Richfield girls earned All-Conference Honorable Mention, including Parker Pollis (22nd in 23:26) and Ava Hanks (23rd in 23:34). Additional Richfield runners include Mar Rummel (26th in 23:40), Bridget Foley (34th in 24:56) and Ava Durant (46th in 26:39).
Visitation won the team race scoring 29 points, St. Anthony Village was second with 42 points, Holy Angels was third with 56 points and Richfield was fourth with 113 points.
St. Anthony won the boys race with 32 points, ahead of runner-up DeLaSalle (52), Holy Angels was third with 75 points, Richfield was fourth with 92 points and Fridley was fifth with 111 points.
St. Anthony junior Alex Bjork won the race in 17:16.24 over Holy Angels junior Colin Kater (17:34.24) and St. Anthony junior Jadon Skinner, who was third in 17:57.14.
Holy Angels freshman Finn Sheeley was 10th overall in 18:41.99 to garner All-Conference Honors. Fellow Stars junior Stephen Elsinger (21st in 19:47.57) and eighth-grader Elias DeCrans (22nd in 19:50.82) earned All-Conference Honorable Mention. Sophomore Eli Katter (24th in 19:51.84) and freshman Henry Heitzman (38th in 21:09.16) and ran for Holy Angels.
Richfield had two runners earn All-Conference, including Thomas Madrid (11th in 18:44) and Nathan Gay (12th in 18:45). Earning All-Conference Honorable Mention was Ezekiel Gorsche (19th in 19:41). Also scoring for the Spartans were Knut Linne (25th in 19:53) and Lucas Le (33rd in 20:22).
Both teams competed at the Section 3AA meet at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley Oct. 26 a spot in the Class AA state meet set for Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
