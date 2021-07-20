The Richfield-Holy Angels Clay Target team earned several honors during the spring competitive season with teammates Piper Larson and Keelie Plessner earning regular-season honors.
Larson was second and Plessner third in Season Average Female awards for trap in Class 2A-Conference 2 as Larson only shot trap while Plessner competed in trap, sporting clays and skeet. Plessner was second in the season average award in skeet for 1A-Conference 2.
On the boy side, Hunter Bemis was second in 1A-Conference 0 competing in 5-Stand.
The team was represented at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Championships June 14-22 where more than 6,500 participants from 300 high school teams competed in what is known as the largest shooting sport event in the world.
In 5-Stand in Alexandria, Bemis and Adam Fink placed fifth and tied for 11th, respectively in the JV meet. Bemis had a High Gun score of 68 out of 100.
In trap shooting, Larson and Plessner were among the top scorers in the female varsity division. Larson was third with a 91, Plessner was 12th with an 86 and Brooke Wisdom was 13th with an 84.
For the boys, Noah Johnson was the top scorer for Richfield-Holy Angels with a score of 93 to tie for 29th place followed by t53. Ian Peck 91; t53. Bemis 91; t98. Gavin Wagner 88; t98. Finn Larson 88; t118. Nick Jaeger 87; t135. Ezekial Gorshe 85; t169. Adam Fink 81; t191. Drake Hoefer 79; t202. Robert Hall 78; t226. Eli Winter 67.
In JV, Josh Kukowski scored an 84 to tie for 41st and Ian Ekholm scored a 74 to tie for 120th in Class 2A.
June 23 saw teams compete in Skeet Shooting as Richfield-Holy Angels placed seventh out of 11 teams with a five-shooter score of 387 points, three points behind sixth-place Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop. Prior Lake won the team title over Blaine with 433 to 415 points while Roseau was third with 405 points.
Bemis tied for 20th overall with an 82 to lead the team. In JV, Jaeger was fourth with an 82, Fink tied for fifth place with 81 points, Larson tied for 10th with 78 points and Plessner tied for 28th place with a 64.
The season concluded with the Minnesota State Sporting Clays Tournament on June 27. Richfield-Holy Angels placed fifth with a 363 total from five scorers. Jordan won the team title with 450, Marshall was runner-up with 444, Lakeville South was third with 409 and South Ridge was fourth with 400.
In the varsity standings, Fink held the team-high score of 83 to tie for 17th place, Bemis was 24th with 77 points, Plessner tied for 28th place with 71 points, Hall was 34th with 67 points, Winter was 35th with 65 points and Joahnson was 39th with 56 points.
