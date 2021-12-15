The Richfield Historical Society has organized a “Christmas Around the World” display that will be available for viewing through the holidays, as well as during the community holiday party to be held noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the History Center.
The exhibit, according to Historical Society Board President Jon Wickett, has been designed to give visitors a better understanding of how people from around the globe celebrate Christmas.
Some of the display examples include crackers representing traditions in England, a wooden shoe for the Netherlands because Santa places candy in shoes and not stockings there, as well as flowers representing Japan’s observance on Christmas, which is celebrated more as a romantic holiday, Wickett said.
“We’re also putting together a booklet that we can hand out with the explanations of these traditions, as well as a recipe for a very popular food or drink in each country that’s made at Christmas,” Wickett said.
The community celebration on Dec. 18 is open to everyone and in addition to the special Christmas display. A coloring contest for children will also be offered.
In keeping with health protocols, Wickett said masks are required for unvaccinated visitors, and strongly recommended for those who are vaccinated.
The History Center is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., but the Bartholomew House is not open during the winter months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.