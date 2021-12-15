RICHFIELD XMAS

Volunteer Patrick Eder works on setting up the “Christmas Around the World” display at the Richfield History Center. The display will be featured during the historical society’s community holiday party to be held noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Richfield Historical Society has organized a “Christmas Around the World” display that will be available for viewing through the holidays, as well as during the community holiday party to be held noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the History Center.

The exhibit, according to Historical Society Board President Jon Wickett, has been designed to give visitors a better understanding of how people from around the globe celebrate Christmas.

Some of the display examples include crackers representing traditions in England, a wooden shoe for the Netherlands because Santa places candy in shoes and not stockings there, as well as flowers representing Japan’s observance on Christmas, which is celebrated more as a romantic holiday, Wickett said.

“We’re also putting together a booklet that we can hand out with the explanations of these traditions, as well as a recipe for a very popular food or drink in each country that’s made at Christmas,” Wickett said.

The community celebration on Dec. 18 is open to everyone and in addition to the special Christmas display. A coloring contest for children will also be offered.

In keeping with health protocols, Wickett said masks are required for unvaccinated visitors, and strongly recommended for those who are vaccinated.

The History Center is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., but the Bartholomew House is not open during the winter months.

One of the displays that will be part of the Richfield Historical Society's "Christmas Around the World' exhibit over the holiday.

