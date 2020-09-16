constitution day

An outdoor, socially distanced program and Q&A on the Law and the Constitution will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. 

The event will be held at the Richfield Historical Center, 6901 Lyndale Ave. S.

judget bev benson

Fourth Judicial District Judge Bev Benson will give a presentation at the Richfield Historical Society’s Constitution Day program Saturday, Sept. 19.

The presenter will be Hennepin County Judge Bev Benson. She was elected to the Fourth Judicial District bench in 2014 and is a 1985 graduate of William Mitchell College of Law. Benson has spent time with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Stearns County Attorney’s Office, and the Dakota and Hennepin County attorney’s offices.

The program will include:

• A presentation on the Constitution

• Discussion about the role of judges in “Maintaining the Constitution as a Living Document”

• An opportunity to for questions

• Activity pages for children and students

Info: Call the center at 612-798-6140; or email richfieldhistory@gmail.com.

