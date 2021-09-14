Repairing the roof and foundation of the Bartholomew House is crucial
The Richfield Historical Society needs the community’s help in repairing the Bartholomew House, and Jon Wickett, the society’s board president, said the importance of raising funds to repair the home’s roof and foundation is crucial.
The cost of repairs to the house is estimated at about $60,000, for a project that must be completed soon to retain the integrity of the 170-year-old structure.
The Bartholomew House is the city’s oldest home, with the first section constructed in 1852. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the structure that was part of an active farm until 1962. The Historical Society took control of the house as a historic residence in 1967.
The work being proposed is based on a study completed five years ago – a study that included a list of needed repairs.
The initial plan was to apply for a Legacy Grant from the state to pay for the repairs, but the amount needed required a large grant. For a number of reasons, it would have been very difficult to be considered.
“Understandably, it needs a little love and care,” Wickett said.
The effort will take time, but the Historical Society’s board hopes both the roof and the foundation could be repaired by the end of 2022 or into the early months of 2023.
“The reason it costs so much is that any repairs have to be done while following the State Historic Preservation Office’s (SHPO) criteria,” Wickett said.
Because of the rigorous criteria required for restoration, “It’s difficult to find contractors to do this kind of work. They have to be approved by SHPO,” Wickett said.
Contractors don’t have to be licensed through SHPO, but they must use the approved methods for construction.
“Any plan that you put together has to be submitted to SHPO for a 30-day review and approval,” Wickett said.
That means using historically sourced material and accurate installation methods. Contractors must, for instance, install hand-cut cedar shingles as they would have been installed 170 years ago.
Wickett said there is some wiggle room for using alternative materials when needed for safety reasons.
“For instance, we are allowed to put in weatherproofing under the roof shingles, as long as it’s not visible,” Wickett said.
Abiding by those restrictions makes it difficult to find a contractor to do the work.
“Saving a house that’s going to be 170 years old next year is a complicated thing,” Wickett said.
The society has been working with contractors, but has not agreed to terms with any to do the work. Wickett said they are getting close to that point, especially for a roofing contractor.
The roof project has gained steam recently, Wickett said, but the foundation work is a bit more complicated.
“You just can’t shore up the walls with concrete. You have to use a system called tuck-pointing.” That involves reinforcement of the sandstone and limestone with approved methods.
Community support needed
The board decided it was important to take the fundraiser directly to the community.
“It’s a long process and we’ve been working on it for a number of years. So, we decided to go right to the community whose gift the house really is,” Wickett said.
In addition to the fundraising for the house, the Historical Society, which gets no government subsidy, must continue to meet everyday needs – paying the electric and heat being among them.
“We tried to get grants, but due to the roof and foundation’s condition we decided the people of Richfield have to want to save the house. The people of Richfield have to decide the house is important to them to keep it standing.”
Want to donate?
There are a number of ways to donate – by mail, at the History Center (6901 Lyndale Ave., S.), or online.
The History Center is open Wednesdays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.
To donate online, visit shorturl.at/benGN
For more information, call 612-798-6140, email richfieldhistory@gmail.com, or visit richfieldhistory.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.