Three Richfield High School graduating seniors were selected to provide their perspectives about what they’ve learned, how they’ve coped, and how they’ve succeeded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their perspectives follow.
Aerin Humiston
In nominating Humiston for this article, teacher C.J. Mace describes her as “intense, bright and talented. She is a champion swimmer/diver. She rocked my metals class and she has STEM aspirations.”
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
The first thing that springs to mind is the entirety of my freshman year. In some ways it was positive. That was the year I really started working hard for my swim team! It was the first time I felt genuine pride in my own hard earned accomplishments. Seeing a 45-second drop on my 500-yard swim at the JV championships left a smile on my face that lasted for weeks! However, academically it was very sobering. In eighth grade we were told that classes needed to be taken seriously or we would fall behind. I didn’t really grasp this until I was neck deep in missing assignments. I’m glad for the experience because it taught me how to deal with failure and recover from it. I came back my sophomore year with even more demanding classes to which I rose to the challenge.
How did you achieve your academic goals?
I am a relatively goal-driven person, but academically I don’t work at classes because I want to get an A. I work at classes because I want to understand the material. I am an inherently curious and passionate person who never goes into something intending to go half way. Knowing cause and effect and where to apply it gives me a rush of excitement that I get nowhere else! This is a big reason why I want to go into science at college. The other half of it is my insanely smart parents. I swear my parents have an answer for nearly any question. From how planes fly to the inner workings of fiber optic cables to Russian leaders with the best mustaches. Just be ready for a two-hour lecture per question. My friends are also extremely analytical people. Our favorite discussion topics are sexuality and gender identity, the education system, and whatever funny videos we found on the internet that day. I achieve my academic goal by truly seeking understanding and drawing upon the knowledge of my teacher, my friends, and my parents.
What are your plans for after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?
I am planning to go to St. Olaf College. I want to explore my interests and passions and I know of no better place than this supportive liberal arts college. No matter where I go or what I do, I want to help people. To do that, I want to follow science to solve the history of the universe. Or find a greener method of energy. Or go into medicine. Or maybe become a teacher. I don’t plan to make a solid to-do list for the rest of my life, I just want to see where my life takes me. In five years I still hope to have a thriving relationship with my parents and my friends. I hope to be in a safe and stable living situation with a partner who loves me and a job that I adore. Pretty nonsensical for a 23-year-old out-of-college person, I know, but wherever I am, I wish future me the best.
Evan Gray
Evan was nominated by his advisory teacher, Mr. Hanson, who says, “Evan is an example of the best of RHS. He has worked hard to maintain excellence in the classroom this year while participating in school activities. Evan was also part of this year’s section basketball championship team! He is a kind and funny guy and brings out the best in his fellow classmates – an amazing future full of opportunities lies ahead for Evan.”
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school would have to be getting together with friends and working together because there’s some thing about that connection with others that you can build off and improve yourself and each other.
How did you achieve your academic goals?
I achieved my goals throughout school by prioritizing some things and that would mean sacrificing fun and doing homework or just really trying to excel and get stuff done and get stuff done – meaning that I know I was creating a great future. That also motivated me throughout high school.
What are your plans for after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?
After high school, my plans are to go to a four-year college – Concordia in St. Paul – which I am very excited about. In five years I see myself having a stable job (nurse) and most of all, being happy with what I do and who I am.
Luz “Lucy” Luna Apodaca
Lucy was nominated by her advisor, Kathryn Wegner, who notes, “Lucy was a leader in the student walkout for racial equity. She’s passionate and strong-willed and headed to Hamline University in the fall to pursue a future in advocacy.”
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
One of the most memorable learning experiences I had during my high school years was one that happened not too long ago. On April 19, 2021, me and my classmates eagerly marched to Richfield City Hall to advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement. It was an experience like no other, realizing that our generation wants change and won’t stop for anything to get it. I learned a lot from this moment, I learned that if we come together in times of hardship and inequality we can do amazing things, and I hope that this leaves a big mark on the next generations so we can achieve what we’ve always wanted.
How did you achieve your academic goals?
In high school I was always told to never give up. I didn’t let this saying go unnoticed, it’s something I’ve referred to all of my high school years. When I felt like school was dragging me down and getting ahead of me I told myself to not give up because the outcome would be incredible. I had the honor of being my class president and that taught me a lot and really got me to where I want to be. Here I am four years later graduating and starting off my future on the right foot.
What are your plans for after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?
I plan to attend Hamline University the fall of 2021 to major in law studies and minor in psychology. Ultimately, my goal is to become a lawyer and use my voice to make a change for those who can’t use theirs. Even though a lot can happen in five years, I won’t give up on my dream of becoming a lawyer. I hope to graduate from Hamline University and transition to law school.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Richfield High School graduation June 9
Richfield High School seniors will participate in the 2021 graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, on the school school’s football field, 7001 Harriet Ave., S.
All graduates and guests will be required to wear a face covering. However, families who need or want social distancing may still request it. There will be a specific section reserved for groups of four that will be seated 6 feet from other families.
In the event of inclement weather, the indoor plan will be to have three smaller ceremonies in the gym, and each graduate will be allowed two guests.
These ceremonies will be spaced throughout the afternoon and evening and will allow for social distancing of attendees.
• 4 p.m. - Last names, A-G
• 5:45 p.m. - Last names, H-N
• 7:30 p.m. - Last names, O-Z
For guests unable to attend the graduation ceremony in-person, a live stream of the commencement will be shown on the district’s YouTube channel. The link will be posted on the district website, rhs.richfieldschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.