Low number of residents was expected by party leaders
Across the state of Minnesota Tuesday, Feb. 25, precinct caucuses for the DFL and Republican parties were held, including those for Senate districts 50 and 63 in Richfield.
This year’s caucuses were much more quiet for the Republicans in the district, precinct Captain Frank Pafko said.
In total, around 20 residents attended this year’s caucus for District 50.
Was that expected?
Pafko explained: “Yes. Four years ago it was overwhelming, but we had a contested presidential primary and a straw poll that meant something. With the changes to a presidential primary next week, we knew it would be low. Last year most of the people wanted to take part in the straw poll and leave. They weren’t the people who wanted to stay for the party-building activities. So, we were expecting low numbers ... and we got lower numbers. But we’re still pleased with the enthusiasm of the people who showed up.”
Next step
Pafko said that those who wanted to became delegates that night did so.
“Those delegates go on to the next level, which is our Senate district conventions, which will be held in March,” Pafko said.
“That’s where the resolutions are defined. The candidates for the two House districts and one Senate district would be endorsed ... and those delegates who want to move up can become delegates to our Congressional District 5 at the State Convention. This is as bottom of the grassroots as you get,” he added.
Though the number of those attending were low, Pafko said the party delegation completed the tasks with which they were charged - and that there was a level of interest that pleased him.
“We had some very enthusiastic people who had some issues that they were concerned about,” he said. “We had good conversations about that and we left feeling excited about the upcoming elections,” he added.
