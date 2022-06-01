The Richfield High School Class of 2022 will hold commencement 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, on the High School football field.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the gymnasium. School officials hope to make an announcement confirming the location at least 36 hours in advance.
The gates for the ceremony are expected to open at 6:15 p.m., with all guests to be seated by 6:45 p.m. Arrive early, as it may be necessary to park a distance from the gates.
For Helen Dombrock, hard work has paid off
Self-discipline and prioritizing her academics have motivated and driven Richfield High School graduating senior Helen Dombrock.
Those areas of focus have helped Dombrock overcome the challenges of COVID. It’s what she turned to while transferring from the Academy of Holy Angels to Richfield High School for her junior and senior years.
Not only has she overcome the many challenges she has encountered, she’s blown by them with a self confidence and a goal to do her best – always.
In achieving her high school goals, Dombrock said, “I found it satisfying and fulfilling to get assignments done, and the hard work paid off. It can be easy to fall into the trap of procrastination, but I’ve never regretted getting the work done early.”
A lifelong resident of Richfield, she attended Blessed Trinity Catholic School from kindergarten through eighth grade before enrolling at the Academy of Holy Angels her freshman and sophomore years.
The transfer to Richfield High School during the peak of the pandemic was difficult, she said, but it was her discipline and love of learning that inspired her to move ahead.
“I tried to keep it as normal as possible by waking up at the same time I would have. I forced myself to get out of my bed and I have definitely appreciated the self-discipline that I had to put in. Having the motivation to try and keep moving forward as normally as I would have otherwise,” she said.
She also felt that the challenges she faced during the pandemic helped her as a person. She learned to be adaptable, yet stable.
“It was proving to myself that I can learn in a multitude of different formats, whether it’s in-person or hybrid or online, and try not to give in to excuses for not trying my best,” she said.
Diving into her school work, she was pulled into psychology courses. “I was just enthralled with how interesting the mind can be – the decision-making process and though there are many supported and almost proven theories, there are still so many subjective areas. There’s a lot of phenomena in behavior and interactions,” she said.
The opportunity to take college level courses at the University of Minnesota also offered her the chance to get even closer to the subject.
She will be pursuing a degree that will include a marketing and psychology at the University of Minnesota Honors Program.
“I would like to earn my MBA after establishing a more developed career,” she said.
Getting to this point in her life has required a lot of personal sacrifice, but the help from others along the way is not lost on her.
She recognized three teachers in particular who have inspired and helped her through many issues.
“Mr. (Matt) Mullenbach for being my advisor in 11th grade, Miss (Sara) Linde, who is a counselor, and Miss (Annie) Johnson, an English teacher.”
All three were important throughout her high school years, but it was Linde who she said was always there.
“Miss Linde ... I just enjoyed our conversations, not only from a guidance standpoint, but also in giving advice, sharing life experiences, and really making me feel comfortable at Richfield and with who I am as a person ... she’s been really great,” she said.
School work has generally come easy for Dombrock, but there was one specific incident that shook and motivated her to do better.
It was her freshman year in AP biology at Holy Angels. She said she was always “naturally good” in school, and that it “didn’t take much effort.”
That was until the biology test results came back.
“There were a couple of tests where I thought I did super well and I got that grade back. It really hit me and I was kind of surprised,” she said.
Undaunted, she reached out to the teacher, went through the test, and “made a comeback” in the class, she said.
“I really studied ... and ended up eventually excelling in the class. Most of all, I learned an appreciation for biology and that it took an increased effort.”
Other activities
Rounding out her education to include not just academics has been important. That includes being a member of the dance teams at both Holy Angels and the Richfield High School, speech, the book club, the Green Team environmental group, as well as a member of the “students assisting students” peer counseling group at Holy Angels. She has also been active in the National Honor Society.
However, one of the more unique experiences she has had was as a student representative on the School Board this past year.
Dombrock said she had always enjoyed learning about government and was especially inspired when she participated in Girls State and Girls Nation last year.
She became involved in student government and decided to apply for a student representative position on the School Board. After interviews, she was selected. “And that’s just been an incredible experience in getting to know the other board members and really getting an inside look at their policymaking process and the kind of longer decisions and questions that go into each aspect of the policies.”
In addition to her work on the School Board, she has been involved as a student election judge at the polls.
“This is going to be my first year voting, and I’m pretty excited about that,” Dombrock said. “But I’m also going to continue to be an election judge and hopefully secure a spot as a polling book specialist. I enjoy helping voters register, especially new voters coming in.”
The future
There won’t be any slowing down for Dombrock this summer. She is applying for a summer position, and will also be working at the Richfield pool where she has been employed the past two summers.
When school rolls around in September, expect Dombrock to be enrolled at the University of Minnesota in search of that Bachelor Degree.
But what about future goals beyond education?
Someday, she hopes to move to either Southern California or New York City to merge her psychology education with a position in marketing. “There is that same aspect of psychology in predicting behavior, and with marketing being a combination of economics and psychology, I thought it would be an appropriate fit,” she said.
No matter where she lives or what she does, she will most likely still be involved in public service.
“Hopefully, I can run for a municipal position wherever I end up. Or maybe running for a state spot someday? Who knows?”
Graduates reflect ...
The Sun Current reached out to a sampling of students to hear their thoughts on their high school experience and the future that awaits. Here are their answers.
Joshwa Drepaul
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
Throughout my high school experience the first couple of years of high school I slacked off and didn’t really care about my grades and didn’t know that I was damaging my GPA until late my junior year. So my senior year I said, “I’m going to keep my grades up and end school with good grades.” I accomplished that goal.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school
I can’t say I achieved my academic goal because of myself slacking off during school, not getting my work done my first two years. But I tried my hardest to get my grades up and to improve my GPA, but I couldn’t achieve where I wanted to and should have been.
In which classes did you excel, and which posed the biggest challenge?
I would say that CIS stats and economics are the top two classes that I excelled in because I would just find them – they were interesting and easy to learn.
I would say that I have always struggled with English and science since middle school. I was never good at reading or interested in reading, and I just never got science
What are your plans after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?
I plan on attending Mankato State University in the fall and continue my career in football.
In five years I see myself still continuing my career in football because I am committed to the sport and believe I can go far in life if I continue football.
Roberto Narvaez Ortiz
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
I think my most memorable learning experience here at Richfield High School has to be how to work through all adversities. Not everyone goes through the same things, but there is always someone or something that can help you get through it.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
The one thing that inspired me the most is definitely my parents. I want to see them happy and proud once I walk that stage, since I’m the second in my family to ever graduate. I needed this more than ever. That’s what kept me pushing
In which classes did you excel, and which posed the biggest challenge?
I would say I excel in economics. It was a very interesting class and one in which I put my full-on focus. It was just easy to learn and very fun. The class which posed the biggest challenge would have to be CIS statistics. It was difficult to focus and pay attention.
What are your plans after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?
After high school, I plan on going to college, playing football and majoring in elementary teaching. In five years, I’m hoping to be back here at Richfield High School – only this time as a teacher instead of a student.
Corrina Jones
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience lies within my C.P. chemistry course. I had no idea how vital group collaboration was in the learning process until I found myself struggling to understand the material. Collaborating with my peers allowed me to excel in that class and develop the view that we are all teachers in an educational setting.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
High School fueled my desire to learn, causing me to reach my academic goals with ease. I was presented with many opportunities to challenge my own thinking and go beyond the scope of a classroom subject. For instance, given the opportunity to participate in post-secondary enrollment allowed me to further explore interests in different disciplines. If it wasn’t for this opportunity, I would not have found the passion I have for the psychology field.
In which classes did you excel, and which posed the biggest challenges? Why?
I found myself excelling in my math courses. I am personally not a big reader, so anything with numbers became a favored subject. Finding genuine enjoyment in an educational discipline made it obtainable to receive good grades. However, I did find myself being immensely challenged by my science courses. I found the reading interesting, but I was unable to draw connections from the scientific processes and diagrams to my own life; I failed to understand that science is not a simple formula.
What are your plans after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?
This fall, I will be attending Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. I intend to major in psychology and minor in African American studies. With this, I hope to become an adolescent therapist. Within five years, I envision myself having graduated from Northwestern and attending graduate school at an HBCU. With my additional years of schooling, I hope to obtain my PhD or Psy.D to become a child psychologist.
