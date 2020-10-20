Richfield’s Golden Pumpkin Park Adventure will be held Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 1.
All ages are invited to participate in this Halloween scavenger hunt as a way to get outside this fall and enjoy some of Richfield’s parks. Organizers recommend making it extra fun and by wearing a costume.
Five clues will lead to five parks to find the elusive “Golden Pumpkin.” Once found, the pumpkin will have a code that should be emailed to Richfield Recreation to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.
For an extra chance in the drawing, take a selfie with the Golden Pumpkin and email it along with the code. The email must be sent and received by 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov 1.
There is a limit of one email per-household.
The first clue will be posted on facebook.com/CityofRichfield, at 3 p.m. Oct. 23.
