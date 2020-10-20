pumpkin park adventure

Richfield’s Golden Pumpkin Park Adventure will be held Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Richfield’s Golden Pumpkin Park Adventure will be held Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 1.

All ages are invited to participate in this Halloween scavenger hunt as a way to get outside this fall and enjoy some of Richfield’s parks. Organizers recommend making it extra fun and by wearing a costume.

Five clues will lead to five parks to find the elusive “Golden Pumpkin.” Once found, the pumpkin will have a code that should be emailed to Richfield Recreation to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.

For an extra chance in the drawing, take a selfie with the Golden Pumpkin and email it along with the code. The email must be sent and received by 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov 1.

There is a limit of one email per-household.

The first clue will be posted on facebook.com/CityofRichfield, at 3 p.m. Oct. 23.

Load comments