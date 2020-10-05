The Richfield Green Team will host a clothing drive 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, in the Richfield High School parking lot.
Any wearable clothing items are being accepted, especially winter clothing.
All items will be donated to Oasis for Youth, which will directly benefit the community.
Info: Call 612-798-6100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.