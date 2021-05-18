City officials continue to monitor progress, follow recommendations from the state and CDC
After more than a year of conducting the majority of business virtually, the Richfield City Council and committees could be moving back to in-person meetings as soon as June 1, but that date is still not confirmed, according to City Manager Katie Rodriguez.
“We hope to return to in-person council and commission meetings in June. When we return to in-person meetings, we will provide options for the public to view council meetings remotely, view the recording after the meetings and are working on options to facilitate public comments remotely,” Rodriguez said in an email to the Sun Current.
As for masking, city officials and staff will follow the changing guidelines, and are asking residents doing business with the city to also follow current recommendations.
“Based on the advice of our public health agency, Bloomington Public Health, we are requiring our staff to continue to wear masks indoors until 70 percent of the state is vaccinated or by July 1, whichever occurs first,” Rodriguez said.
She also said first responders will continue to wear proper protective equipment, as needed, and that staff will not need to wear masks outdoors if they can maintain social distancing.
However, because Richfield’s local infection rates are higher than many other metro cities, Rodriguez said the progress has been uneven.
“Vaccination rates among our communities of color are disproportionately lower and we will work with our public health partners to reduce that disparity before significantly loosening restrictions. Those efforts are ongoing,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez recognized the efforts being made by residents and staff to promote health and safety.
“Thanks to the dedication of everyone working together in the community, including residents, council, and staff. We are in the final weeks of containing the pandemic. We are so close to getting back to normal. Actually, we have learned a lot during the pandemic and I believe we will return to better than normal, but that will take some patience,” Rodriguez said.
The city manager also said that while significant progress in the metro and around the state has been made, there is still a danger and unpredictability of the virus that could diminish the progress made to this point.
“We understand people are in very different places as we navigate the next few weeks of the pandemic; some are eager to burn their masks today and some are still worried about their safety. I was deeply moved by residents, council and staff’s commitment to help each other throughout the pandemic.
There were so many stories of neighbors reaching out to neighbors and heroic efforts by our staff, I hope we can summon that commitment to each other in the final days, as well,” Rodriguez said.
For more information about how the newest guidelines are being handled by the city and staff, visit richfieldmn.gov.
