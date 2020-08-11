Opportunity to add non-traditional football players to the roster and more practice, training among positives
Reaction to the news of delaying the football season to March 2021 in Richfield and Bloomington was met with a sense of optimism and gratitude for the opportunity to have a season at some point this school year.
Holding off on the opening kickoff until spring gives teams another six months to prepare.
Richfield coach Kris Pulford, who is also an educator at the high school, thought the reality of disrupting the season at a minimum was a real possibility, if not outright canceling the season.
“Our reaction is that this is going to be great for us,” he said. “To think we would finish a season without delays or another team getting COVID-19 or us getting it and canceling a game isn’t good for anyone so moving to the spring gives us an awesome opportunity to practice in the fall and get to know the younger guys so we hit the ground running in the spring.”
Moving to a March 15 start, “We have a greater chance to have a complete season where we don’t have to pause or stop games or practices. Yes, it will be shorter and we don’t want to have kids forced to choose between sports,” Pulford said.
The Spartans coach is waiting to hear what is allowed for fall practice. “We’d love to do that and the coaches would be in on that,” Pulford said of perhaps playing some 7-on-7 scrimmages with their team or against another team. “This could be a real positive thing with our team, being at the school is still under construction and if we go to distance learning all we can have are virtual practices,” he said.
Another benefit comes in the ability to perhaps pull students from other fall sports who might not have an opportunity to otherwise play, according to Pulford.
“We’ll be able to recruit some other guys to try something new,” he said. “It’s an awesome opportunity to get more kids out and develop our culture.”
Of course, playing in the spring isn’t ideal for football outside in Minnesota. “But life doesn’t always go our way,” Pulford said. “If we base our happiness on the circumstances to determine our attitude, we aren’t going to be happy and now we have a great chance to put into practice what we want to see are examples for them to follow.”
The day after learning the season was moving, Richfield teammates were back on the turf at Spartan Stadium for more practice.
“A lot of them knew already and the seniors texted us asking if we were practicing [Wednesday],” Pulford said. “It’s a testament to their resiliency after we’ve had two really good weeks of practice.”
The big question remains as to what parameters are in place for fall practices. “We will do more weight/film work or have more on the field but we got them excited to know what they’ve already done isn’t going to waste.”
Part of that leadership shown by the older kids has helped set the tone and expectations for practice, including senior quarterback Ryan Miles and junior receiver Mitchell January.
Miles passed for 1,532 yards and 13 touchdowns while January caught 23 passes for 736 yards and eight touchdowns. In five games as a defensive back, he made 18 tackles and recovered one fumble.
“They’ve been examples for the younger kids,” Pulford said. “The older group is showing up and practicing good and hard and so there isn’t any room for the younger guys to slack off. It’s a testament to the guys who believe in us as coaches. It’s a positive thing.”
Before each practice, the players go through a set of questions about their health including a temperature check and if anything is concerning they are asked to leave. “We tell them to stay home if they are not feeling good,” Pulford said. They have plenty of hand sanitizer at the field, wear masks whenever possible and stay spaced apart as much as possible.
“The kids are starting to get good at the systems we go through now and that’s been the case whether its baseball or strength training or at AAU tournaments, they are used to it,” he said.
Two veteran players had to sit out recently when they were notified of possible exposure at an AAU basketball tournament and a sister was possibly exposed to a volleyball camp. All of their tests came back negative and they have since returned to practice.
“The safety of the kids, parents, and families is first and so we tell them to stay home,” Pulford said as kids call or text him in the morning if they are going to miss a practice. “We had a kid say he had watery eyes, a stuffy nose, and he wouldn’t be there. I told him to stay safe and get better.”
Youth football
Pulford’s responsibilities aren’t limited to the high school and middle school football programs in Richfield. He’s the president of the Richfield Football League and after the MSHSL decided to push back the high school football season, the RFL board voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 season youth football season in Richfield.
“We felt it was in the best interest with the variables going on that we don’t want to put families in the stressful situation,” Pulford said, given that schools will not be back to in-person learning among other reasons.
He said they are working on something to keep football families engaged through skills and drills programs through the winter and spring.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
