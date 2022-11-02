Four-win season is noted for more than success on the field for Coach Pulford

For the second year in a row Richfield not only hosted Benilde-St. Margaret’s to begin Section 5AAAA play but came up short at the end this year falling behind early in a 44-7 loss on Tuesday at Spartan Stadium.

Richfield's Tre Cunningham goes up to make a catch between three Benilde-St. Margaret's players during their section playoff game at Spartan Stadium in Richfield Oct. 25.
Richfield posted a 4-6 record after a 4-1 start to the season, culminating with a 44-7 loss to BSM in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinal at Spartan Stadium Oct. 25.
Richfield running back Tre Cunningham (3) falls forward during the second half against Benilde-St. Margaret’s Oct. 25.

