Four-win season is noted for more than success on the field for Coach Pulford
For the second year in a row Richfield not only hosted Benilde-St. Margaret’s to begin Section 5AAAA play but came up short at the end this year falling behind early in a 44-7 loss on Tuesday at Spartan Stadium.
The only time Richfield’s potent offense was kept off the scoreboard came against BSM in that section quarterfinal last year, 28-0.
This year, the Red Knights opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Nirvaan Yogarajah. He would throw four touchdowns in the opening half before Richfield quarterback Dominic Miller completed a 65-yard touchdown pass before halftime to make it a 41-7 score at the break.
The Richfield students still showed their support for their friends and classmates after the game, gathering with the team in the south end zone at Spartan Stadium.
“They threw the ball well, found open guys and we didn’t do that,” Spartans coach Kris Pulford said.
The team went 4-6 on the season, receiving the No. 3 seed in the section.
Trailing 14-0, Richfield had a promising drive stall near the goal line with an interception, which led to another BSM touchdown to make it 21-0 instead of 14-7. The play was a big turning point in the momentum of the game.
“We made some adjustments for the second half and they didn’t score with the starters in and just got a field goal,” Pulford said. “We’ve been a second-half team all year and it kind of came back and got us in the first half of this game.”
Section football games are always emotion-filled games knowing the season is on the line.
Pulford said the team had a good week of practice, “I think the kids were ready to go. Benilde just jumped on us and played a great game. They played well and had some confidence coming in as an 0-8 team.”
Looking back on this group of seniors, Pulford used the word resilient. “The situation that happened last year [return to play with the pandemic] then the game against Kennedy [gunfire-shortened game] and coming back when people in the school saying they couldn’t believe we came back the next week and won the game [season-high 47 points in a 47-36 win at Washburn],” he said. “I’m proud they continued to stick in with the fight and love one another.
“It hurts right now, but I think we had a successful season competing against teams we haven’t necessarily competed against so I’m proud of the guys and happy to be their coach.”
Pulford said the senior class was the largest class in a long time. “Guys getting others to come out who maybe haven’t in the past or haven’t in a couple of years was great to see.”
