Richfield Police Lt. Bill Stanger receives his vaccination against COVID-19 at Edina Fire Station No. 1 Jan. 8.

City of Richfield fire and police personnel were vaccinated against COVID-19 in early January.

Vaccination clinics were held at the Bloomington Fire Station #1 Jan. 5 and again at the Edina Fire Station #1 on Jan. 8.

The state’s vaccine roll-out allowed for medical first responders to receive the first doses. As the city’s medical first responders, the firefighters were allowed to receive their vaccinations starting on Jan. 5.

The state altered who qualified for the first administration of the vaccine early in January, making it possible for other first responders, such as the Richfield’s police officers, to receive the vaccine as well. Now, most Richfield front line fire and police personnel have been vaccinated. First responders who are yet to be vaccinated should receive their doses in the coming weeks.

Richfield Fire Chief Mike Dobesh receives his COVID-19 vaccine at Bloomington Fire Station No. 1 Jan. 5.

The vaccine was administered by the Bloomington Public Health Department.

