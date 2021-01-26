City of Richfield fire and police personnel were vaccinated against COVID-19 in early January.
Vaccination clinics were held at the Bloomington Fire Station #1 Jan. 5 and again at the Edina Fire Station #1 on Jan. 8.
The state’s vaccine roll-out allowed for medical first responders to receive the first doses. As the city’s medical first responders, the firefighters were allowed to receive their vaccinations starting on Jan. 5.
The state altered who qualified for the first administration of the vaccine early in January, making it possible for other first responders, such as the Richfield’s police officers, to receive the vaccine as well. Now, most Richfield front line fire and police personnel have been vaccinated. First responders who are yet to be vaccinated should receive their doses in the coming weeks.
The vaccine was administered by the Bloomington Public Health Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.