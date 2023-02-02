With three projects in mind, Richfield City Council members began the process of seeking a local sales tax to help generate approximately $98 million for improvements to regional amenities the city provides.

The council’s unanimous approval of its proposal to the Minnesota Legislature concludes weeks of council discussion, but remains a preliminary step in a process that, if approved by Richfield voters, aims to collect a half-cent sales tax throughout the city. That sales tax would generate an extra nickel for every $10 spent in Richfield, with the proceeds dedicated to improvement projects at Wood Lake Nature Center, Veterans Park and the Richfield Community Center.

