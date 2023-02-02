With three projects in mind, Richfield City Council members began the process of seeking a local sales tax to help generate approximately $98 million for improvements to regional amenities the city provides.
The council’s unanimous approval of its proposal to the Minnesota Legislature concludes weeks of council discussion, but remains a preliminary step in a process that, if approved by Richfield voters, aims to collect a half-cent sales tax throughout the city. That sales tax would generate an extra nickel for every $10 spent in Richfield, with the proceeds dedicated to improvement projects at Wood Lake Nature Center, Veterans Park and the Richfield Community Center.
The council’s agreement to pursue improvements through the sales tax will require two important approvals before the city receives its first nickel. First, the Legislature has to sign off on the city’s plan; then Richfield voters have to approve each project before the city can begin to collect the sales tax.
If the Legislature grants the city’s proposal, the city will have two years to present the projects to the electorate during a general election. If the state approves Richfield’s plan, the city is eying the November 2024 ballot, Council Member Ben Whalen explained in presenting the proposal at the council’s Jan. 24 meeting.
The sales tax is available for projects that provide a regional benefit. The oft-discussed Wood Lake Nature Center project would include replacing its existing visitors center, adding a garage for Nature Center equipment and improving trails. The projected cost is $24 million, and the sales tax would provide $11 million, based upon a tax study the city commissioned, Whalen said.
The project would commence in 2025 and wrap up by 2026, he noted.
Replacement of the municipal swimming pool’s liner would also be financed through the sales tax. Other amenities identified as needing improvement at the city’s Veterans Park would include the ice arena, picnic pavilion, miniature golf building and trail system. Also targeted for 2025-26 completion, the projects are estimated to collectively cost $9 million, Whalen said.
Plans are preliminary, but the city is eying a new community center facility, which is targeted as a 2031-32 project. The council has discussed a variety of options that could be considered, and is estimating that a replacement facility would cost $55 million. That project would include two gymnasiums, a walking track and space for community programs, and it is estimated that a sales tax would generate approximately $45 million, Whalen noted.
The sales tax would also generate $29 million to cover bonding and financing costs, he added.
The city contracted with the University of Minnesota to analyze the impact of a local sales tax. Based upon that study, the city’s staff estimates a 0.5% tax over a 20-year period will generate approximately $98 million. The study also predicts that slightly less than half of the tax would be paid by residents, and the increased cost per resident was calculated to be approximately $30.77 if the tax was in place for 2019, according to the council’s summary.
Whalen supported the tax request, noting that with improvements to the municipal pool and Nature Center imminent, the entire cost will be subject to bonding or the property tax levy. Councilmember Sean Hayford Oleary noted that when Richfield residents shop in Edina, sales tax they pay is helping to fund improvements for their regional amenities.
“It is fair to ask the same of our neighboring communities when they shop here,” he said, hoping state legislators will afford Richfield the privilege.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.