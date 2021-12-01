The fully staffed department gets 99 applicants
The Richfield Fire Department recently put out a call to those who are 18 years old, have a high school diploma, and have completed basic firefighter and basic EMT training.
The call for employment as an entry-level firefighter position was attractive to many.
Fire Chief Mike Dobesh said they were hoping to get around 60 applicants for the recent employment notice and ended up with 99.
Of those 99 applicants, Dobesh said, 73 met the minimum requirements and are now included on the civil service list.
“Every couple of years we put together a new list,” Dobesh said. “The most recent civil service list expired in October, so we had a civil service meeting in September. We had reached out to the remaining candidates on the (previous) list and they were no longer interested, so we vacated that current list with the anticipation of moving into a new hiring process.”
However, that hiring process was delayed a bit because city officials were in the process of hiring a new finance director and assistant city manager.
When that was completed, the process for establishing the Fire Department’s newest civil service list was conducted, Dobesh said. The list of candidates will be used to fill entry-level firefighter positions as they come open.
“All of those applying needed to have basic firefighting, which is the Firefighter I and Firefighter II certification ... based on the National Firefighter Protection Association standards. They must also have EMT basic because we go on a lot of medical calls,” Dobesh added.
Once the list is established, Dobesh said, “what we’ll do is what we call ‘speed interviews.’”
The 73 candidates culled from the application pool “will meet with firefighters and officers. What they are looking for is not only whether (the candidates) meet the minimum qualifications, but we ask whether they fit our organizational culture,” Dobesh said.
“We call this our ‘speed round’ but we also call it our ‘culture round.’ ... The question we ask ourselves is if these are people we would want to spend 24 hours a day, 10 days a month with,” he added.
The culture-round interviews are scheduled to be held in-person, but depending on the scope of the pandemic at the time, they could be done virtually, Dobesh said.
“We will obviously be watching with some great concern with where our COVID cases are at that time, but everything planned is to be face-to-face,” according to Dobesh.
He said the department is now fully staffed, with one firefighter out with a long-term injury. However, that firefighter is scheduled to return to the department in December.
Dobesh is not counting out a couple of potential retirements being announced in the coming months, but the chief said that those announcements have not yet been made, “so nothing is official,” he said.
“I’ll work with HR and if I get a retirement, we’ll work with it at that time.”
Because it takes between six and eight weeks to complete the hiring process, Dobesh said having a candidate in place to step into the vacated position is crucial.
“When a person steps off the shift, we’ve got to have somebody finished with the orientation and ready to step into the position,” Dobesh said.
The Richfield Fire Department has a total of 27 members, in addition to a half-time administrative assistant.
“The goal is to keep that 27 whole,” Dobesh said about the stability of the staff.
The staffing on a typical day includes four firefighters at Station 1, located at 6700 Portland Ave., and two firefighters at Station 2, located at 6401 Penn Ave. S.
“These two stations and crews respond to more than 4,500 calls a year,” Dobesh said.
That’s an 18% increase in call volume since 2010. The department’s response time averages between three and four minutes.
“We’re very busy and the hope is that someday we add staff, but there’s nothing official at this time on that. We hope to get candidates excited about coming into the organization and excited to protect those they are sworn to protect,” Dobesh said.
