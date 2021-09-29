Pilot program would increase the threshold from 2 to 4 inches
The importance of being able to get out quickly after a winter snow storm cannot be underestimated in Minnesota.
“Water quality or snow plowing? When it comes to resident pride in city services, it usually comes down to how good the water tastes or how well the streets are plowed after a winter storm in Richfield,” stated Neil Ruhland, the city’s communications and engagement manager.
With winter coming, city officials plan to keep snow removal efforts at the same level of quality, but are exploring an enhancement that would provide better outcomes for residents.
That enhancement would come in the form of a pilot program being proposed to increase the threshold for declaring a snow emergency from 2 to 4 inches.
Under the current rules, all vehicles parked on the street during a snow emergency declared after 2 inches of snow has fallen must be removed until all roads have been plowed curb-to-curb.
“Snow emergency parking can be a challenge for families throughout Richfield, but the problem is most acute in our higher-density areas where access to lawns and neighbors’ driveways can’t provide a temporary refuge,” Assistant Community Development Director Melissa Poehlman said.
During snow emergencies, if vehicles are left on the roads they could be ticketed and towed.
Depending on the duration and accumulation of snow, there are many times when more than 100 cars are ticketed, with many of them being towed.
“Many Richfield residents living in our apartment complexes are not as financially secure as our residents who own their own home, townhouse or condo,” Equity Administrator Blanca Martinez Gavina said. “Even a $30 ticket can have serious financial consequences for a person that is living paycheck to paycheck. If their vehicle is towed and it costs $171 to get it out of impound, that could be financially devastating.”
To address the issue, a cross-departmental working group was formed to discuss ways to make snow emergencies less burdensome.
The group had been meeting for several months and presented their findings to the city council at a recent work session.
Proposed by the group is a pilot program changing the threshold from 2 to 4 inches. Data collection would be conducted throughout the pilot project, which would last for one winter season.
The council would then make a final decision on whether the snow emergency threshold would be permanently changed.
“The pilot program changing the snow emergency threshold would not change how or when our plow operators remove snow from our streets,” said Chris Link, operations superintendent. “If it is snowing and it is accumulating, they will be out there, just like in years past. The change only affects when cars need to be removed from the roads.”
City officials are continuing to take feedback on the pilot program. The council was scheduled to vote on the change Tuesday, Sept. 28. (See the results of that vote online and in the Oct. 7 print edition).
Residents may contact their council member or Public Works Department Superintendent Chris Link by calling 612-861-9174, or emailing clink@richfieldmn.gov.
