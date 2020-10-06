Richfield’s Economic Development Authority is working to provide financial assistance to the city’s small businesses during the current global health crisis.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1.4 million small businesses have either closed or suspended operations, according to a study by Oxxford Information Technology Ltd. It is expected that as many as four million – or about 13 percent – of the country’s small businesses could be forced to shut down permanently by the end of the year.
To that end, the EDA has authorized a second round of small business forgivable loans.
“Businesses of all shapes and sizes are seeing a drastic reduction in income during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Richfield Chamber of Commerce Chairman Greg Worthen said. “Richfield was one of the first cities in Minnesota willing to help its small businesses through this crisis in the form of a forgivable loan program. The program shows we are a business-friendly community.”
Due to the ongoing nature of the pandemic and its impact on revenue, some Richfield business owners have reached out to the authority to express their concerns about their business’s long-term financial viability.
At the authority’s Sept. 21 meeting, the group dedicated another $118,000 for small business forgivable loans. EDA Executive Director John Stark estimates that this will provide financial assistance for between 25 and 30 businesses.
“I applaud Richfield’s small businesses for finding new and creative ways of operating during the pandemic,” Stark said. “However, in these uncertain financial times, they still need help.”
Details of the Small Business Assistance Forgivable Loan Program:
• $2,500 for the first employee and $500 for each additional employee up to $7,500
• Available to for-profit businesses that have operated in Richfield for at least one year
• Applicants must be registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office
• Preference will be given to businesses impacted by Minnesota Executive
Stay-At-Home Orders, including, but not limited to restaurants, coffee houses and cafes, beauty salons, barber shops, nail salons and spas, as well as fitness centers and recreation facilities.
Loans carry a 0% interest rate until Dec. 31, 2021. Up to 100 percent of the loan is forgivable in 2020 if the business can demonstrate expenditures on staffing, COVID-19-related expenses or visible capital improvements. Up to 100 percent of the loan is forgivable in 2021 if the business re-establishes itself.
The previous round of loans saw 36 businesses receive financing averaging more than $3,700 per-business. Of those businesses, 61 percent of the recipients owned commercial space in Richfield; the remaining 39 percent were home-based businesses.
Sixty-seven percent of first round loans were made to women-owned businesses. Twenty-eight percent of the original loans were awarded to businesses owned by people of color.
“I have heard a lot of gratitude from the city’s business community who received loans when the program was first established this past spring,” Mayor and EDA Member Maria Regan Gonzalez said. “Many of these owners did not say the same about other assistance programs. In fact, some other assistance programs caused additional stress, as opposed to relieving it.”
The city’s financial planning has allowed the EDA to provide $250,000 for the two rounds of COVID-19 small business forgivable loans.
Loan applications must be submitted to the Community Development Department by 11:59 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19.
For more information or to apply, visit trimurl.co/cFxkmy.
– Provided by the city of Richfield
