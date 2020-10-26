The city of Richfield, along with Bloomington Public Health, are preparing for a new event, tailored to serve the area’s senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know the pandemic has limited our seniors’ ability to attend programs and classes at the community center,” said Jessica Anderson, recreation supervisor for older adult programming. “Since we cannot be together there, we hope this event will promote a sense of belonging, and allow senior adults to get out of their homes safely to interact with members of their community.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the team will host the drive-through active aging resource fair.
The event will take place 1-3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Richfield Community Center at 7000 Nicollet Avenue. Staff anticipates it will take 10-15 minutes to drive through the resource fair.
Featuring local care providers, this event will allow seniors to stay in their car while they drive through the parking lot to gather resource information, snacks, and promotional items from senior care providers.
Information will be provided on health and wellness programs, housing options, medical services and more. Supplies will be distributed while quantities last.
All staff, volunteers and participants will wear masks and distribute materials safely through social distancing. In addition, all items will be pre-packaged and related to healthy aging.
Questions about the event may be directed to the Richfield Recreation Department at 612-861-9395, or by visiting richfieldmn.gov/.
