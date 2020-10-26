A ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the Richfield off-leash dog park at Roosevelt Park will be held 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5.
Roosevelt Park is located at 7644 4th Ave., and those attending are asked to use the 77th Street parking lot entrance.
The first 25 dogs in the gates will receive a goodie bag, but all dogs must be registered with the city of Richfield to participate.
In addition, those attending must wear masks and observe social distancing.
Info: Call 612-861-9700
