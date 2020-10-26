richfield dog park

A ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the city of Richfield off-leash dog park will by held 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Roosevelt Park.

Roosevelt Park is located at 7644 4th Ave., and those attending are asked to use the 77th Street parking lot entrance.

The first 25 dogs in the gates will receive a goodie bag, but all dogs must be registered with the city of Richfield to participate.

In addition, those attending must wear masks and observe social distancing.

Info: Call 612-861-9700

