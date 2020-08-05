Council’s proclamation recognizes 30th anniversary of ADA passage; but more needs to be done
It was 30 years ago that President George Herbert Walker Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law.
This past week, Americans across the country, including those in Richfield, celebrated that monumental moment with gratitude.
However, it’s also clear that the work of continuing to include all the disabled into the matrix of daily life is ongoing – a continuing effort that must not be forgotten.
The Richfield City Council, with the Richfield Disability Advocacy Partnership (R-DAP) and others who work with those with disabilities as the back story, has unanimously approved a proclamation that recognized the 30th anniversary of the ADA.
But it was the local impact that was discussed at length prior to the approval of the proclamation.
Also important was the acceptance of a request from Judy Moe, R-DAP’s director, who asked that the city to take a more involved approach.
“Tonight, R-DAP is asking that the city come up with an action plan specifically for the disability community,” Moe said. “We should not be invisible, or be an afterthought. When I hear you all say, over and over in meetings that you are making equity your number one priority, I want to shout ... ‘but you can’t do it without the disability community,’” she added.
The proclamation approval came at the council’s July 28 meeting, which also included many community comments that were read aloud during the online session.
Some of the comments included:
• “I want Richfield to be an accessible community from all angles. We require a seat at the table when matters like this are in discussion.”
• “Please show us with actions your intentions in being an inclusive city.”
• “We all need to hold ourselves accountable for ensuring that when we set goals and report outcomes that people with disabilities are included and are reflected in our work.”
• “The inclusive playground is fantastic, but policy must be inclusive as well.”
• “Inclusivity must include an intersectional analysis better capturing all people, especially those living with disability and who must also suffer in the intersections of race, class, gender, religion, sexual orientation, language, ethnicity, and age.”
• “Richfield has done a good job ... but the job is not finished.”
Councilmembers also reflected on what the proclamation meant to them personally and as government officials.
“When I would see someone in a wheelchair, I saw them and accepted that. But what do they go through day after day?” Councilmember Edwina Garcia asked. “What are their obstacles? We don’t know exactly what goes on every day.”
Councilmember Simon Trautmann added, “Moments like this are really important to recognize the work that’s been done, but also the work we need to do.”
Councilmember Ben Whalen said the city needs to put its money where its mouth is.
“The equity coordinator position should be in next year’s budget,” Whalen said about a new position being considered that would oversee equity issues in the city. “This is not totally set in stone, but I think we’re on the same page that needs to be part of next year’s budget and we’re ready to move forward on that. Now is the time to start thinking about exactly what that position looks like,” he added.
Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez weighed in: “It’s such an honor to grow my leadership, especially the leadership from the disability community that R-DAP has helped to grow and cultivate,” she said. “Encouraging people to attend meetings, encouraging people to overcome their fear of public speaking, encouraging people to speak up and build relationships,” she added.
Moe spoke at length on the importance of recognizing the needs of those with disabilities, and equated the fight for the rights of the disabled with others who have struggled gaining civil rights.
“Like the African Americans who sat in at segregated lunch counters and refused to move to the back of the bus,” Moe said, “people with disabilities sat in federal buildings, they obstructed the movement of inaccessible buses, and marched through the streets to protest injustice.”
The fight for rights is far from over, she added.
“The ADA is really based on a basic presumption that people with disabilities are human beings, and deserve the same human rights as everyone else.
They were no longer going to tolerate exclusion and segregation. And that is really R-DAP’s goal here in Richfield – to end exclusion and segregation. It is unfortunate that 30 years after the ADA, we are still fighting for basic human rights,” she said.
Moe also told the councilmembers that R-DAP would continue to work side-by-side with the city to develop policies.
“What R-DAP members want you to know is that we support you in this work and we have your back,” Moe said. “The city and the community needs to be on the same side. We need to be working together. We shouldn’t have any ‘us versus them’ type of mentality. It is counterproductive and harmful, at the very least. We know that change is uncomfortable for all of us. It is human nature to avoid change.”
In concluding her comments, the mayor said, “I appreciate the words you have shared and I know you have thought hard about what you wanted to share with us, and I appreciate the request you have passed us about creating an action plan around equity that is inclusive of our disability community.”
Moe said in closing, “Listen, you all have a choice tonight – you can go back to your life as usual, or you can humble yourselves and say collectively we could have done a better job and we want to commit to inclusivity and equity in the city. We want to commit to getting input from residents in the way that works for them, and not the way that works for us. I know you all have good intentions, but now you need to turn those intentions into action.”
R-DAP has been meeting online since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Moe said the hope is to get back to meeting in person in the near future. Prior to the pandemic, the group met at Augsburg Park Library once each month.
Info: Visit R-DAP at richfielddisability.org/; or the group’s Facebook page at trimurl.co/wEOoie.
