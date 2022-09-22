Richfield cross country hit a busy stretch on the schedule with three races in nine days, plus coach Marty Huberty’s annual Marty Marathon Sept. 10-11.

Marty's Marathon group photo

Members of the Richfield cross country program gather around coach Marty Huberty during his annual Marty’s Marathon program fundraiser Sept. 10-11. The event was limited to 14 hours as Huberty and those running with him completed a just over 1-mile loop around a Richfield teammate home at the top of each hour. Between runs, Huberty, program runners and family and friends socialized in the yard of the event host.

The marathon fundraiser was reduced to 14 hours – the coach and anyone willing to join him runs a 1-mile, plus loop around a teammate’s home, who hosts the event. At the top of each hour he completes one loop then uses the rest of the hour to recover and socialize with friends and family.

Parker Pollis

Richfield’s Parker Pollis was the top girls runner at the Tri-City United Gerry Smith Invite in Montgomery Sept. 8. 

