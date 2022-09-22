Members of the Richfield cross country program gather around coach Marty Huberty during his annual Marty’s Marathon program fundraiser Sept. 10-11. The event was limited to 14 hours as Huberty and those running with him completed a just over 1-mile loop around a Richfield teammate home at the top of each hour. Between runs, Huberty, program runners and family and friends socialized in the yard of the event host.
Richfield cross country hit a busy stretch on the schedule with three races in nine days, plus coach Marty Huberty’s annual Marty Marathon Sept. 10-11.
The marathon fundraiser was reduced to 14 hours – the coach and anyone willing to join him runs a 1-mile, plus loop around a teammate’s home, who hosts the event. At the top of each hour he completes one loop then uses the rest of the hour to recover and socialize with friends and family.
The Spartans started the stretch at the Tri-City United Gerry Smith Invitational in Montgomery, Sept. 8.
Richfield boys placed ninth among 28 teams and girls were 16th out of 22 teams.
Junior captain Thomas Madrid led the boys with a 19th place finish in 18 minutes, 5.85 seconds, while seniors Nathan Gay (30th in 18:30.11), Aidan Cossette (60th in 19:14.60) and Casey Gay (72nd in 19:27.90).
Senior Mari Rummel paced the girls, finishing 66th in 24:31.56, junior Parker Polis was 70th in 24:45.50, eighth-grader Eleanor Lundin was 98th in 26:00.46, senior Margaret Weiss was 109th in 26:41.50 and freshman Signe Linne was 111th in 26:45.38.
Huberty said the teams worked together to pace each other in the heat with personal-best times being turned in by Rummel and Pollis.
The Spartans moved on to Bassett Creek Park for the DeLaSalle Invite Sept. 14. Chris Mellado finished among the top-20 in the JV boys race while competing among some of the top-ranked Class AA programs in the state. Madrid paced the varsity boys finishing inside the top 15.
Pollis and Lundin led the girls team.
The Spartans traveled to Lakeville’s Steve Michaud Park for the Lakeville North Applejack Invitational Sept. 16.
Madrid was the top Richfield runner, despite losing a shoe on the course. Cossette, Nathan Gay, Casey Gay and Linne continued to run tough. Tait Johnson was the top JV runner for Richfield to earn a spot at the highly-coveted Griak Invitational Sept. 23.
Pollis and Rummel were strong in the girls race, while Weiss and Lundin represented the Spartans well in the JV race.
