Marty Huberty circled a 1.1-mile loop including Donaldson Park once per hour for 24 hours to help raise funds and pump up the program

One way Richfield High School’s cross country program raises money is by working a water station along the 26.2 mile Twin Cities Marathon course.

Quite often, coach Marty Huberty has provided some incentive for teammates, families and friends of the program to work the station not only for the $500 for the program but to see the coach churn out the miles on the course.

With COVID-19 forcing the marathon to go virtual, the fundraising opportunity vanished, leaving Huberty searching for a way to make up the difference. 

Richfield senior Joe Carr, front, makes his way around the 1.1 mile course around Donaldson Park in Richfield Saturday. Cross Country coach Marty Huberty, back, completed one lap at the top of each hour as part of the program fundraiser.

After brainstorming with parents, he decided to continue the tradition of an annual marathon but stretched it out over two days. 

From 9 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19-20, Huberty ran a 1.1-mile loop beginning at the home of one of the team’s captains and around Donaldson Park starting at the top of each hour. Doing the math, that worked out to 27.6 miles, so just over the 26.2 miles in a marathon.

Richfield High School cross country coach Marty Huberty, left, signs runners in before taking part in one of 24 1.1 mile loops during a 24 hour fundraiser for the program. Huberty completed temperature checks and recorded the results in a notebook to make sure COVID-19 precautions are completed.

Current Richfield runners were able to include as many laps as possible for their daily workouts. Many upperclassmen made a point of participating Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday.

Huberty made sure everyone who showed up to run cleared a temp check which he recorded in a notebook at the starting line. He filled five pages with 15 names per page only three hours into the local adventure.

Various alum and current RHS runners wore maroon program shirts with motivational catchphrases, no doubt put on the back of the shirts by Huberty, including “Run rhymes with fun” or one suggestion to a runner was to cover up the “so” and “er” on a Richfield soccer T-shirt to read “Richfield CC,” a subtle hint to join the program.

Between runs, Huberty didn’t take it easy, using the time to catch up with alums showing up to support the program or getting to know program families better.

“It was awesome seeing and jogging/walking with so many of the Richfield running community and alumnus,” Huberty said, while admitting to not sleeping until after the event wrapped up at 8:15 a.m. He was able to take a nap afterward in his teardrop camper trailer but was back up by noon for the kickoff of the Green Bay Packers game. He parked the trailer in the driveway of two captains as their driveway served as the start/finish line and home base for the 24 hour event.

 

