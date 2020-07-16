Council will consider salary situation at upcoming meeting
COVID-19 has had a huge impact on local communities.
Not only have individuals and businesses been affected, but so have municipalities and city leaders who are trying to keep services afloat amid great reductions in revenue.
For members of the Richfield City Council, an item on the June 23 work session’s agenda brought those issues to the forefront.
Faced with how to address a scheduled pay increase for council members, the need was not considered immediate, at least for a couple of the council members.
For council members Edwina Garcia and Mary Supple, the issue was clear: The need to provide a 3% increase in 2021 and 2022 was not a priority.
Councilmember Ben Whalen, the newest member of the body, said he could go along with a suggestion for a zero increase, or if the council was amenable, he would also accept the 3% increase.
Councilmember Simon Trautmann, who was not at the meeting, told the council through a communication read aloud by Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez that he would not support a big increase, but was supportive of the proposed 3%.
During the meeting, Trautmann also texted the mayor to say that he would be in favor of a zero percent increase if the city would hire an administrative assistant for the council. The mayor said she was unsure of whether Trautmann was serious about that proposal.
In a summation that was part of the council’s packet for the meeting, it was stated that council salaries in the past had been “based on the management and general services pay plans of the previous year. If the council were to do that it would be an increase of 3% for 2021 and likely and 3% increase in 2022.”
Because the general services and management pay plans haven’t been approved yet for 2021, that would likely occur through the coming budget process.
“However, Richfield has a long history of providing all employees the same cost of living adjustment and we already settled four out of five of our unions for a 3% increase for 2021,” the summary stated.
When comparing to other area councilmembers’ salaries, Richfield could be considered average, if not even a bit below average.
Richfield, with a population of 35,228, pays its councilmembers $12,380 per year.
Those numbers could be compared with Roseville (population of 33,660 and a salary of $9,300) and Maple Grove (population of 37,775 and salary of $12,825). Eden Prairie, with the largest population of cities compared in the study, has a population of 60,797 and pays its councilmembers $14,625.
Council salaries in Burnsville, with a population of 60,306, are $12,000.
So there is no consistent pay scale being used among individual cities.
But Richfield councilmembers were sensitive to the situation being faced by cities in light of the issues that have come about with COVID-19.
“Under normal circumstances, I would think you would do your normal cost of living, but with the pandemic and looking at ways that we could be conserving funds, I think in this year I would be in favor of just keeping our salaries the same and not doing an increase,” Councilmember Supple said.
Councilmember Garcia concurred.
“I agree completely with councilmember Supple. One of the things this pandemic has done is really put a squeeze big-time on our economy. I would not support any increase at all at this time,” she said.
For Whalen and Trautmann, it wasn’t so cut and dried.
Though both said they wouldn’t oppose a no-increase proposal, both also said they don’t do the job for the money.
“If that’s how everyone else is feeling, I’m OK with that,” Whalen said about the zero percent proposal. “I think continuing the increases makes sense, and if we did not increase, we would not be that out of line with other cities. But I don’t think any of us would say that we’re overcompensated for the amount of time this ends up being. I think we need to be considering what we’re paying these positions. I would be in support of continuing the trend of the 3% increase, but if everyone else is leaning toward no increase, it’s not a huge chunk of money that it would save us.”
The mayor read comments provided to her by Councilmember Trautmann: “We clearly don’t do this work for the pay,” she read. “He said he would not be in support of any big increase. He wasn’t opposed to the increase that was in the work session notes [3%], but he wanted to remind people overall that it prohibits a lot of the amazing councilmembers and mayors to run for these positions.”
After a bit more discussion, the mayor asked if City Manager Katie Rodriguez would put together a proposal for the 3% increase and another that provides for a zero percent increase that will be considered by the full council at an upcoming meeting.
Those proposals could also include language that would allow the city to keep the salary increases frozen for 2021 and to assess the situation next year and make a decision at that time on increasing councilmembers’ salaries by 3% for 2022.
Regan Gonzalez summed up the thinking and the potential direction the council may take.
“At the end of the day, not taking an increase into next year or taking the standard increase is pretty much symbolic. I would be in support of symbolically saying that we’re not going to take an increase this year, because of the pandemic. The difference is really not that much and it would be more about the messaging. If there’s a way to assess on an annual basis, just because we have no clue, I would be more comfortable with making a decision, because things are so unpredictable.”
