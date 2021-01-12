Getting through pandemic remains top priority
Richfield City Council incumbents Ben Whalen and Simon Trautmann were reelected to their seats in the Nov. 3 General Election and will join newly elected Councilmember Sean Hayford Oleary on the city’s policy-making body that begins meeting in January.
Whalen was unopposed for his Ward 3 seat, and Trautmann defeated Ruane K. Onesirosan in the race for the Ward 1 seat. Hayford Oleary won a tight race against Gordon Vizecky for the Ward 2 seat, which was left open when incumbent Edwina Garcia decided not to run for reelection.
Via email, the Sun Current asked councilmembers about their priorities for the year ahead, the challenges they expect to face, and what they’re hearing from residents about their hopes and fears.
Sean Hayford Oleary
Priorities
First, organized hauling of trash and recycling will be a major issue in 2021, as the council is working to enact a new policy within this year. This is an opportunity for us to provide greater equity, cost-savings, and environmental benefits to Richfielders. I know this issue remains uniquely controversial, in Richfield as in many communities. But I want to be clear: The benefits of organized collection significantly outweigh the costs, and I am hopeful we can have a productive community conversation that helps us pick the best service options to meet our community’s needs.
Secondly, affordable housing is also a key issue, as the council and HRA look to refine policy previously passed. For many of us who already own homes, the increase in value is a welcome change. However, it also means that Richfield continues to become less affordable to new families. We need to lead on creating new housing that is affordable and meets the needs of new neighbors. Though the current discussion is centered around how to distribute subsidies, I am hopeful we can expand that conversation to talking about how to adjust our land-use rules to make it cheaper to create new housing in general – the cheaper it is to build, the more self-funded housing we will see, and the further our subsidy dollars will go. For example, I have heard from many residents the desire to have housing that is between a house and a high-rise, such as townhomes and duplexes. Yet even on major streets, our current rules make it illegal to build exactly the housing for which community members are asking. We need to fix this.
Thirdly, a final priority I have is regarding 494, and I am grateful for the work the current council has already done on this. With a potential widening of 494, we must ensure that small businesses and residents along 494 are not harmed by the project. Current MnDOT proposals would do serious harm, especially in the area of Portland and 494. Richfield has been a “good sport” for decades in expansion of regional highways. But we must prioritize our residents and our businesses first, and ensure what’s built is good for Richfield.
Challenges
I think our largest challenge remains how to do our work and reach people effectively with little to no in-person interactions due to COVID-19. I expect the situation to remain for at least the first half of 2021, if not into the fall.Though our move to online meetings has some benefits – more people can watch recordings, people aren’t required to show up at a specific time – it is also harder to have good dialogue, and harder for less tech-savvy residents to be involved.
Constituents’ outlook
Again, I think the pandemic is top of mind for most folks right now.
Everything from job insecurity to just not being able to see loved ones. This is deeply impactful to all of us. The city has a role in this – ensuring appropriate emergency response, tracking infections with our public health agency, and ensuring city government is safe and reliable. However, it does mean that some of our local policy questions are not top of mind for many.
That said, I am still hearing from residents on organized collection, and on development issues surrounding Veterans Park. Certainly, everyone has thoughts and ideas on organized collection, and we want to hear them. This is something that affects residents very closely and I want us to do what we can to provide the best service. For the Veterans Park area as well, we will have opportunities for public input, and I will be there and ready to hear what people want. The area is of top interest to many residents, who want to ensure it’s developed appropriately.
Development and housing
Encouraging continued investment in our community – in terms of new housing, new places to shop, dine, and do business – is critical if we want to continue to have moderate taxes and excellent city services. The last few years, we have seen a significant amount of growth. However, we need to remember that these years have been the exception. In 18 years, from 2000 to 2018, we built only 95 new apartments. The result of that neglect was soaring rents, few options for families, and limited growth in our tax base. We will not always have boom years like the last few – the market will change. So we must set the stage to do everything we can to promote responsible growth that enhances our community.
Ben Whalen
Priorities
COVID Safety/Aid – The pandemic is still going to shape our lives for a while and we will need to do all we can as a city to protect our residents and address the hardships the pandemic has brought. We, as a city, have provided some direct aid to residents and local businesses and we will need to continue finding ways to do more of this until we are fully through these hard times.
Equity – We are not immune from the racial and economic disparities that plague our country as a whole and need to address this directly and intentionally across all our work so that our actions and policies can actively be working to undo those disparities. Key areas that should be informed by this work are our customer services, community engagement processes (more below), housing and planning, and policing, just to name a few.
Community Engagement – We had work to do in this area before the pandemic and now the limits on how we can safely gather have made it harder but not impossible to communicate with neighbors. All our decisions, especially some urgent projects like the strategic planning, organized hauling, the small area plan near Veteran’s Park, and Inclusionary Housing revisions, are made better when we make them in partnership with a full spectrum of community members.
Challenges
The biggest challenges will mirror the priorities I set above. COVID has made everything more challenging and also exacerbated the disparities that already exist. This only makes these efforts more necessary even as they become more difficult.
Simon Trautmann
Editor’s note: Trautmann provided a general statement in response to the Sun Current’s questions.
Responding to the public health and economic challenges of the pandemic will remain a priority in the coming year.
Additionally, while I remain grateful for the good work and sacrifices Richfield police officers make daily, we continue to need system reform in law enforcement. This is probably the one area of concern that residents bring up the most. Even as our department is committed to community-oriented policing and has recently partnered with Edina to bring in a social worker, current events and historical practices continue to expand divisions between police and the communities they serve. When there isn’t trust, community members and officers are less safe. As a council, our primary tool to learn from staff and set policy is open work sessions. Without work sessions focused on public safety, the council does not hear from important voices in our police force, and that same force does not receive the policy direction that other Richfield departments expect. My hope is that in 2021 we will begin to have work sessions with public safety that address and are responsive to community concerns.
