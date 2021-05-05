Freeway to be reconstructed between Highway 169 and airport
The Richfield City Council o May 27 approved a resolution of support for a Community Project Funding grant application in the amount of $50 million that would help cover the costs of “Project 1” in the reconstruction of Interstate 494 between Highway 169 and the airport.
The office of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) recently notified city leaders that the House Appropriations Committee will once again begin accepting state representatives’ requests for community funding applications in appropriations bills for the next year.
Formerly known as “earmarks” that were disallowed through legislation in 2011, representatives are now allowed to designate specific projects within their districts for consideration of funding.
After the I-494 Vision was adopted earlier this year, MnDOT is now in the process of finalizing the “Project 1” phase of the work. The plan, if approved, would provide many upgrades to the interchange at Interstate 494 and Interstate 35W, and reconfigure access to the freeway ramps between Lyndale Avenue and Highway 77.
The $50 million grant would be used to close projected funding gaps.
Omar will be selecting projects that are well into the planning process, those that are considered “shovel-ready projects.”
With the approval of the vision implementation plan by the I-494 Policy Advisory Committee, the construction sequence has been established. The MnDot project team, according to a city staff report to the council, is “refining the corridor-wide stormwater management design, and carrying out public engagement processes for Project 1.
“Project 1 elements generally include a north-bound 35W to west-bound 494 flyover ramp, construction of MnPass lanes on 494 west of 35W, access reconfiguration of the freeway ramps between Highway 77 and Lyndale Avenue, and construction of new bridges at Nicollet, Portland, and 12th avenues.”
The city’s actual cost-share for the project is yet to be finalized, but in order to reduce the cost-share burden, Richfield is collaborating with Bloomington and Edina.
If the grant application is successful, “it has the potential to reduce or eliminate the local cost-share that cities – and therefore local taxpayers – would be required to ultimately contribute to the project,” the report states.
Richfield councilmembers expressed their full support of the grant application approval.
“I am fully in support of this,” Councilmember Ben Whalen said. “The entire time we’ve talked about this, we’ve talked about how it benefits the whole state and out-of-state as well. I think applying for more federal funding makes a lot of sense. I’m excited about the cooperation between the various communities around the project all showing some support for this.”
Councilmember Simon Trautmann echoed Whalen’s comment: “I want to thank our Congressmember Ilhan Omar for bringing this to our attention, and to thank all our regional partners at every level of government, including our neighbors – Bloomington and Edina – and the 494 Corridor Commission, our partners at the county and MNDOT.”
Councilmember Sean Hayford Oleary said he isn’t a big fan of freeway work, in light of climate issues, but he did throw his support toward this specific plan.
“I generally have qualms about the 494 project expansion and expansion of a freeway (because of) where we’re at with climate change and everything else.
That said, compared to other freeway projects and other things this is competing with, I think it’s uniquely well justified and I’m certainly in support of minimizing our cost-share burdens.”
Councilmember Mary Supple argued for the importance of the project – not only to Richfield and the other surrounding cities.
“When we were going through the background for this they did a study of different people going through this corridor and it was almost every county in the state. So it’s a regional and statewide project. I think this is a more fair way to fund it, so I am in support of this resolution.”
Trautmann clarified Supple’s comment, saying, “I think it was (motorists from) every county, every day that uses this section of road.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.