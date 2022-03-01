Property sale approved and municipal consent granted
An Interstate 494 project expected to begin next year gained approvals from the Richfield City Council Feb. 22.
The project, also known as I-494 Project 1, will widen the mainline road in areas between the airport and Highway 169, reconstruct the bridges at Nicollet, Portland, and 12th avenues, and add a pedestrian bridge at Chicago Avenue.
The council approved a second reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of three city-owned properties needed by the state to complete the project, but it was the project’s request for municipal consent that brought the most discussion.
A staff report to the council explained the issue: “According to state law, the city has a right to review and approve or disapprove the project’s proposed final layout because the proposed Project 1 alters highway access, adds additional capacity, and requires the acquisition of permanent rights-of-way.”
The City Council voted 5-1 last week to grant the municipal consent, with Councilmember Sean Hayford Oleary providing the dissenting vote.
Though he didn’t try to convince other councilmembers to vote against the consent, saying he didn’t expect the city to stop a project already years in the making, he did request that other councilmembers seriously consider denying future projects that would add lanes and congestion to the freeway.
“I don’t expect we’re going to stop this project. I’m not sure any of you will vote with me, and that is fine, but I hope you hear me out as we think about this in the future,” Oleary began.
He went on to praise the work completed by city staff in helping to move the project along. He praised other councilmembers for their guidance and commitment to doing what is best for the city. He cited the “good things” included in the project, such as the addition of a pedestrian bridge slated to be constructed at Chicago Avenue and the trails being added on the north side of 494. “I’m really excited about those,” he said.
Hayford Oleary then argued that this project, like other highway projects completed in the past, isn’t being designed and built with the best interests of Richfield in mind.
“When I consider the entirety of the project, I don’t believe this project advances the interests of Richfield as a whole,” he said.
He pointed to the expansion of the mainline highway west of Interstate 35W and the increased highway capacity at the interchange of 494 and 35W. He also said there would be a significant loss of property and businesses at Portland Avenue because of the project construction.
Hayford Oleary said the practice of adding lanes doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do – cut down on congestion. He argued that instead, the addition of lanes does the exact opposite – it adds congestion, in addition to increasing emissions and overall air and noise pollution.
“This matters to Richfield because this highway passes through Richfield. ... We’re feeding the cycle of more lanes and more congestion, which will ultimately lead to more lanes if we continue on this cycle. We’re adding emissions, we’re worsening local air quality, especially for residents along 494 who would be hurt the most,” he said.
With that in mind, Hayford Oleary switched his focus to future considerations.
“What I am asking of my council colleagues tonight is that we actively oppose future expansions, including the future phases that are not yet funded. I very seriously think this should be the last time we accept the widening of 494. ... And that includes the widening of 494 from 35W to Cedar Avenue,” he said.
Hayford Oleary concluded, “We need to do this. We need to stop somewhere. Stopping this project $400 million into it is not going to happen. We can absolutely stop the future phases, and I hope we do,” he added.
The other councilmembers had already either declared they would vote for the measure or indicated they were leaning toward voting for the municipal consent.
Prior to Hayford Oleary’s objections, other councilmembers spoke highly of the project and the work done to get plans to this point.
Councilmember Simon Trautmann was direct in this comments about transportation history: “This has frankly been a very painful process. If we look at the history of roads and transportation in our state and across the country, they leave, at best, a very complicated legacy. Oftentimes, just a history of radical injustice.”
However, he was pleased when the Minnesota Department of Transportation admitted to not always considering equity.
“I appreciate some of the transparency on the part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation,” Trautmann said. Recalling a specific meeting with MnDOT officials, he said they admitted the department had “only indirectly considered equity.”
Trautmann said “to their credit,” they acknowledged that “the only way we can deal with structural equity is to acknowledge there are gaps. To their credit they went back and looked at those gaps and they scored projects differently.”
Acknowledging that voting to approve a project like this is “an imperfect decision,” Trautmann said he felt it was also the “fruit of a lot of years and a lot of hard work.”
Councilmember Ben Whalen also explained why he would vote for the measure, but raised questions about properties that might be compromised because of the project, as well as concerns about the addition of lanes to the highway.
“Climate-wise, we know expanding the freeway is not the answer,” he said.
